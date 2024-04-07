Share this postWhy Aren't People More Angry?dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhy Aren't People More Angry?Observations from a nurseDee DeeApr 07, 2024125Share this postWhy Aren't People More Angry?dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther145ShareWHY ???Subscribe125Share this postWhy Aren't People More Angry?dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther145SharePreviousNext
Fear and brain 🧠 washing, I 🤨 suspect.
People are brainwashed from Watching Tv and listening to the radio