Today I observed multiple pharmacists at a Safeway Pharmacy STILL wearing face masks. I wondered WHY anyone would intentionally cut off their oxygen. I’m not aware of any current, respiratory outbreaks.
Perhaps as time goes by and the truth slowly seeps, pressure intensifies to continue the farce, in hope to allay their guilt.
After all, it was the pharmacists who told us not to take ibuprofen with the jab(s) because that would “reduce the effectiveness”. They also said, “The worse your side effects, the better”.
And.. they are STILL GIVING Covid Boosters.
It’s all big production to pretend what happened was real to avoid scrutiny and public persecution…
These days, the bandits are behind the counter
At the CVS drive through pickup window, this one pharmacist I see usually has his face covered with 2 masks. I ask him if he’s afraid and he says not really - just being extra cautious because they see so many sick people. I believe that’s the common response everywhere. They really bought into the lies and are hooked for life.