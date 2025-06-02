Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
18m

"This is the targeted group. The medicare piggy bank is empty and this is the solution."

Hard to argue against considering our 'elites' like Bill Gates have always talked about depopulation and 'cost control'. Very sick stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Metta Zetty's avatar
Metta Zetty
7mEdited

If the deaths are truly from COVID, no surprises here.

It's all a result of ADE ~ caused by the jab:

> Antibody Dependent Enhancement

-- https://workflowy.com/s/beyond-covid-19/SoQPdY75WJteLUYx#/2e7af31cffb2

In the meantime, this kind of propaganda ("misinformation") from the CDC under RFK, Jr's watch is an absolute travesty!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture