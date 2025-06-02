Experts attribute this persistent mortality rate to several factors. A primary concern is the low uptake of the updated COVID 19 vaccinations. As of late April 2025, only 23% of adults and 13% of children have received the latest booster shots. This insufficient vaccination coverage leaves many venerable especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Additionally, immunity from previous infections or vaccinations may over time reduce the body’s defense against the virus. For individuals over 65 years, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two doses of the updated vaccine 6 months apart to bolster immunity.

Once again, the message is.. if you are 65 years or older, you need a booster every 6 months.

This is the targeted group. The medicare piggy bank is empty and this is the solution.

Of-course most of us know by now, the deaths are the result of the vaccines not the other way around…