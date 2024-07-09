Share this postWho's Got Covid? Come on downdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWho's Got Covid? Come on downObservations from a nurseDee DeeJul 09, 202463Share this postWho's Got Covid? Come on downdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther61ShareIf you picked ALL OF THE ABOVE…COME ON DOWN! You’re the next contestant on “The Price is Right”.This is how my hospital diagnosed COVID-19!Subscribe63Share this postWho's Got Covid? Come on downdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther61SharePrevious
hospital nurse here in first year told a friend-s niece that if lucky the test was 50 % accurate. the girl got lucky and tested negative second time, and got the job. friend kept on masking until long after everyone quit, but still went on a trip to Europe. Never found out if masked or not - haven't seen her in 3 years due to dispute over masks.
They had 'em covered, comin' & goin'...was there an occasional outlier with NegPCR & no symptoms, one of the infamous asymptomatic stealth spreaders?