This is a particularly good one, Nurse Dee. So grateful for your perspective, as a nurse, inside a (several) hospital(s). Also, I had commented on a few stacks that my little brother, Princeton/Stanford aerospace engineer, on the design team which designed the B2 wing (as in, contributing a good part of the stealth effect) was diagnosed with dementia this spring, just before his 70th birthday. What I learned recently was that this had become apparent to his employer 2 years ago. And learned just today that a recent MRI showed evidence of a minor stroke. Older brother, at my request, had sent me image of the vax card (which image I have beside me as I type): 4 doses of Moderna, Feb, Mar, Oct '21, then April '22, followed by a Moderna "Bi-valent". I am the only one of four siblings to see through the haze. And I thank my Lord every single day.

I was close to the "I have questions". But I really didn't have any questions right away. I was just immediately repelled by the nurse who called me early in 2021 to tell me my age qualified me for an "early vaccine". My bullshit antenna started to vibrate right away. Not having a TV (for 22 years now) and not being subjected to the propaganda, I immediately wondered why they were calling me for this. I didn't know anyone who was sick in my town. Something was definitely not right here, I thought to myself. So I politely said "No Thanks' to the nurse who called. I immediately started researching "what the hell" was going on. Fast forward to today... I am a kind of a lay expert on this poison and what it does to the human body. I probably know more on this subject than the vast majority of the "doctors" we have in this town (kind of sad really). Although it is impossible to help most of the vaccinated, I will tell them what is going on if they ask. Most really don't want to know. Who wants to admit they have been scammed? No one. Who wants to know that they have been scammed into being depopulated? No one. Ignorance is bliss, and at this point, "tiptoeing past the graveyard" is their only option.

