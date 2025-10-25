WHO Unveils AI System to Monitor Global Online Conversations for ‘Misinformation’

Frank Bergman

October 24, 2025 - 12:22 pm

The World Health Organization (WHO) has rolled out a sweeping new surveillance initiative that allows the global body to monitor online conversations, media posts, and digital trends in real time.

The WHO insists that the new system will help to crack down on “misinformation” and promote “pandemic preparedness.”

According to the WHO, the system will be used to shut down conversations deemed to be “misleading” while allowing others considered “safe” to continue.

The new system is called Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources 2.0 (EIOS).

It is being presented as an upgrade in global health monitoring.

However, critics warn that it represents a far more concerning evolution.

The platform will serve as a fusion of disease tracking, information control, and social surveillance powered by artificial intelligence.

AI-Powered “Epidemic Intelligence”

Developed in partnership with the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC), EIOS 2.0 scours the internet for “signals” of “misinformation” in the public’s social media posts and comments.

The WHO argues that members of the public repeating “misinformation” should be viewed as potential health threats.

According to the WHO, the platform automatically analyzes social media posts, websites, and news outlets to detect early warnings of disease outbreaks.

However, EIOS’s scope goes well beyond viruses and vaccines.

The WHO’s own documentation admits that the system incorporates tools for “News Article Credibility Detection” and “Misinformation Classification.”

That means the same AI designed to track emerging epidemics is also being trained to flag, filter, and categorize information online.

The system would effectively turn a health monitoring network into a real-time censorship tool.

Fact-Checking on Steroids

The WHO’s collaboration with the JRC links EIOS to the “Misinfo Classifier.”

The machine-learning system was developed in 2020 to detect so-called “fake news” online.

According to the JRC, the classifier determines the credibility of information by analyzing tone, language, and sentiment, boasting an “80% success rate.”

The tool has already been deployed by the European Commission and European Parliament.

The WHO has now integrated similar mechanisms into its public health data infrastructure, effectively merging AI-based censorship with global pandemic surveillance.

Expanding the Surveillance Web

The WHO reports that EIOS now operates in over 110 countries and partners with more than 30 organizations, including national governments and EU institutions.

The platform is being offered “free of charge” to approved users.

The move effectively ties national monitoring systems into a WHO-managed global network that continuously collects, processes, and interprets public data.

The organization describes this process as “social listening.”

It’s defined as analyzing people’s “attitudes, beliefs, and intentions” to guide health communication strategies.

In reality, this allows a global bureaucracy to study and shape public opinion, using artificial intelligence to monitor and interpret human behavior at scale.

The New Face of Global Control

In its October 13 announcement, the WHO called EIOS 2.0 “more open, more agile and more inclusive.”

But beneath that polished language lies a powerful centralized system that blurs the line between health security and digital surveillance.

By merging artificial intelligence with state cooperation and media monitoring, the WHO is building a framework capable of tracking and classifying global discourse in real time, deciding which conversations are “relevant,” “safe,” or “misleading.”

For countries that adopt EIOS, the trade-off may be public health support in exchange for digital sovereignty.

Under the justification of “protecting global health,” the WHO is quietly constructing an always-on AI surveillance grid.

However, this system doesn’t just monitor diseases, but the very conversations that shape public consciousness.

What began as “pandemic preparedness” is rapidly morphing into something far broader: a global infrastructure for social control disguised as science.