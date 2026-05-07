Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
6d

Didn’t fall for it last time, definitely won’t this time.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dee Dee and others
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
6d

CRUISE SHIPS---Incubators for death---rats are famous for wanting to sail and piss and shit all over the place including in the ventilation system---death blown out the vents etc! You could not pay me to go on one of the floating dumps!

Reply
Share
8 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dee Dee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture