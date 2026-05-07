WHO Press Briefing Hantavirus
Observations
Part 2-same actors, new virus. Plot unfolding by Tedro expressing a desire for solidarity and the world to be safe. Sympathy being expressed for the virus victims.
But will sympathy by extended for the ones who die from the treatment??? Because we didn’t see THAT last time.
Nurse Dee
Didn’t fall for it last time, definitely won’t this time.
CRUISE SHIPS---Incubators for death---rats are famous for wanting to sail and piss and shit all over the place including in the ventilation system---death blown out the vents etc! You could not pay me to go on one of the floating dumps!