The World Health Organization (WHO) has developed a new causality algorithm to address vaccine hesitancy toward the Covid shot.
Why is there vaccine hesitancy in the first place? Here are a few historical events of vaccines causing death.
Deaths following vaccination: What does the evidence show?
Published in final edited form as:
Vaccine. 2015 June 26; 33(29): 3288–3292. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2015.05.023.
Historical events
In the era of modern medicine, some of the first concerns about vaccines causing death date to isolated, but high profile past vaccine safety incidents. The “Cutter Incident” in 1955
involved a flaw in the Salk polio vaccine manufacturing process at Cutter Laboratories that
led to production of substantial amounts of what was thought to be inactivated vaccine that
contained live poliovirus. The result has been called “...one of the worst pharmaceutical
disasters in US history”[11], with 40,000 cases of polio resulting in 51 cases of permanent
paralysis and five deaths among vaccinated individuals, and 113 cases of paralysis and five
deaths among contacts of vaccinated individuals [11,12]. As a result of the Cutter Incident,
the US government implemented much more vigilant monitoring and regulation of the
vaccine industry [13]. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now requires extensive
testing to evaluate the safety and efficacy of vaccines prior to licensure. After licensure,
FDA requires ongoing lot-release testing and manufacturing facility inspections.
Additionally, manufacturers are required to conduct post-licensure safety monitoring for
their products and report to the FDA [14,15].
In 1976, concerns in the United States about a possible influenza pandemic involving a virus
similar to the deadly 1918 pandemic strain resulted in a large-scale vaccination program for
Miller et al.
Approximately 45 million people were vaccinated in 10 weeks with what
became known as the “swine flu vaccine” [16]. The US government abruptly stopped the
vaccination program when no swine flu cases were detected outside the military base where
the disease originated and when an unexpectedly high number of cases of Guillain-Barré
syndrome were reported in vaccinated individuals. The vaccine was estimated to have
caused approximately one Guillain-Barré syndrome case per 100,000 persons vaccinated
[17], resulting in 53 deaths [18]. As a result of the association between the 1976 swine flu
vaccine and Guillain-Barré syndrome, this condition is closely monitored every influenza
season as part of the influenza vaccine safety monitoring in the United States.
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/34869
Ever wonder why only 55 people have died from the Covid jab?
2022 Feb 16;10(2):308. doi: 10.3390/vaccines10020308
Death after the Administration of COVID-19 Vaccines Approved by EMA: Has a Causal Relationship Been Demonstrated?
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8875435/
Not to fear, WHO is here.
WHO developed NEW causality assessment guidelines in 2021 to help with vaccine hesitancy.
COVID-19 Vaccine and Death: Causality Algorithm According to the WHO Eligibility Diagnosis
Published: 26 May 2021
This study aims to establish a practical workflow to define the relationship between adverse events following immunization (AEFI) and COVID-19 vaccination, following the basic framework of the World Health Organization (WHO).
At the end of the checklist, it is important to classify the event as follows:
The AEFI is related to vaccine administration (in the presence of clear evidence of vaccine administration, confirmed by a temporal relationship, after the exclusion of other causes. Moreover, there is published evidence that confirmed the relationship).
The AEFI is probably related with vaccine administration (in the presence of clear evidence of vaccine administration, confirmed by a temporal relationship, after the exclusion of other causes, but there is no published evidence that confirmed the relationship).
The AEFI could be related to vaccine administration (in the presence of clear evidence of vaccine administration, confirmed by a temporal relationship. The presence of other causes that could be related to symptoms).
The AEFI could not be related to vaccine administration (in the presence of clear evidence of vaccine administration, there is no clear temporal relationship; moreover, the causal association is not clear).
The AEFI is not related to vaccine administration (there is no evidence of vaccine administration).
https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4418/11/6/955#B41-diagnostics-11-00955
These demons can't stop lying
These moneyed psychopaths in control are so unEthical I am astounded.