Vaccine. 2015 June 26; 33(29): 3288–3292. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2015.05.023.

In the era of modern medicine, some of the first concerns about vaccines causing death date to isolated, but high profile past vaccine safety incidents. The “Cutter Incident” in 1955

involved a flaw in the Salk polio vaccine manufacturing process at Cutter Laboratories that

led to production of substantial amounts of what was thought to be inactivated vaccine that

contained live poliovirus. The result has been called “...one of the worst pharmaceutical

disasters in US history”[11], with 40,000 cases of polio resulting in 51 cases of permanent

paralysis and five deaths among vaccinated individuals, and 113 cases of paralysis and five

deaths among contacts of vaccinated individuals [11,12]. As a result of the Cutter Incident,

the US government implemented much more vigilant monitoring and regulation of the

vaccine industry [13]. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now requires extensive

testing to evaluate the safety and efficacy of vaccines prior to licensure. After licensure,

FDA requires ongoing lot-release testing and manufacturing facility inspections.

Additionally, manufacturers are required to conduct post-licensure safety monitoring for

their products and report to the FDA [14,15].

In 1976, concerns in the United States about a possible influenza pandemic involving a virus

similar to the deadly 1918 pandemic strain resulted in a large-scale vaccination program for

