Today another friend opened up about her experience with Covid, the shot(s) and a new, serious medical condition known as Hypertension.
Hypertension can lead to strokes and heart attacks, so getting her blood pressure under control is a priority.
It’s kinda strange a shot that was suppose to provide protection, gave not only a respiratory illness, but a serious medical condition to a healthy person.
Since I didn’t observe a pandemic (only a few cases of the flu being called Covid during 2020), my guess is the shot(s) caused Covid.
Which came first, Covid or The Shots(s)?
You tell me…
No posts
This is a very good point. I believe most people did get covid after the shots, the poor people who died in the early days were i over 80 years obese and lots of co-morbitites, maybe flu or pneumonia?
Yep, a covid infection is known to be the number one adverse event after a covid jab. Here's what lawyer Warner Mendenhall has to say:
"One thing that we have seen, and we talked about this at the conference, is that it is a violation of the False Claims Act to not report an adverse event. So every one of those violations has a penalty of 23,000 dollars. You can do the math and see how that may add up. Now I don't know that we'll ever be successful in those types of claims because there's a lot arrayed against us, but they need to be brought. And, you know so it's, so it is a violation, all these hospitals particularly sign a program participation agreement, agreeing that that's a violation, and that it's material. You heard me talk about material in the Brook Jackson case. It's a material issue if you don't report to VAERS if there's an adverse event. Now let me tell you one adverse event that every hospital employee knows about, is someone who got the shot and then got covid. That's an adverse or reportable adverse event and causes liability under the penalties provision of the False Claims Act, and it is defined as material in the program participation agreement."
— Source: "Warner Mendenhall and I have a little Pow-wow. Wow! VAERS does not publish all legitimate reports received... "
by WelcomeTheEagle88, April 09, 2023
https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/p/warner-mendenhall-and-i-have-a-little
Clip from: Warner Mendenhall
Charles Kovess, April 4, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2g9zy6-werner-mendenhall.html