Share this postWhere's the Beef?dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhere's the Beef?Observations from a nurseDee DeeJul 31, 202428Share this postWhere's the Beef?dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther24ShareGoing into flu season and no N-95’s AGAIN! Suddenly, now it’s OK to wear TWO surgical masks in lieu of an professional fit tested N-95. No research presented, science excluded, no questions asked…Where’s the Beef?Subscribe 28Share this postWhere's the Beef?dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther24SharePrevious
Mask, mask, mask with the mighty covid,
The Chinese Wizard is oot on the prowl,
Not sure where he his flu tae,
But wir telt he'll be back again.
Waiting, waiting, waiting fir the second wave,
The bloody first wave I hae hardly seen,
But Krankie an Boris are scared oh it coming,
It micht jist come back fir the queen.
CHORUS
Oh Boris wears wan on his trap,
Krankie wan on her nannie,
Trump a big wan on his erse,
Aye the masks catch awe thir piss an' crap.
CHORUS
Maskers, maskers death be with you,
Fir we have awe been taken fir fool,
By the scum that sent the auld wans tae death,
Noo nae body can sae that's no cruel!
CHORUS
Lockdown, lockdown yi putrid mutton,
Yi dinnae hae the brains oh bloody sheep,
Yi awe just fa intae line,
Yir heids are awe foo oh mushy neeps.
CHORUS
Covid is maybe the real mask,
An' vaccine awe part oh the plan,
But Haggis the Horror is on thir case,
Including creepy Gates the real bogey man.
CHORUS
A cut up T-Shirt was supposed to be sufficient to prevent catching
the super-virulent evil deadly SARS 2 CoV 19 virus,
so I'm sure just about anything should work for Summer Flu.