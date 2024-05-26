Certainly the powers that be wouldn’t mind complying with my request since there is nothing to hide…
Evidence has consistently demonstrated that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are safe when given during pregnancy for both pregnant people and infants, and COVID-19 mRNA vaccines protect pregnant people and their infants who are too young to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
It’s interesting how the experts adamantly profess that preeclampsia is related to COVID-19 (the respiratory infection).
OBSTETRICS
American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology SEPTEMBER 2021
Preeclampsia and COVID-19: results from the INTERCOVID prospective longitudinal study
These are ALL the MD’s, PhD’s and advanced degree scientists involved in that pronouncement:
And their conclusion is…
COVID-19 during pregnancy and preeclampsia are strongly associated with each other.
I saw my parents through their later years. Every visit to a doctor or hospital, the people who were telling the truth and were doing what they said were the nurses. The doctors and the hospital administrators and admin staff weren't.
So if we are going to have justice we need it from the people who are able to be fair. And that cannot include a supreme court justice who refuses to define 'woman' because she isn't a biologist.