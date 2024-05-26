Certainly the powers that be wouldn’t mind complying with my request since there is nothing to hide…

Evidence has consistently demonstrated that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are safe when given during pregnancy for both pregnant people and infants, and COVID-19 mRNA vaccines protect pregnant people and their infants who are too young to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

It’s interesting how the experts adamantly profess that preeclampsia is related to COVID-19 (the respiratory infection).

These are ALL the MD’s, PhD’s and advanced degree scientists involved in that pronouncement:

And their conclusion is…

COVID-19 during pregnancy and preeclampsia are strongly associated with each other.

I have a question. Who is paying these salaries?

Seems like if you did a simple correlation study comparing the vaccination status of the mothers to the medical condition, preeclampsia, you’d get a pretty clear picture IF the problem is the vaccine, or not. But… as long as that study doesn’t exist, the shot(s) remain safe and effective.

In an alternative universe where justice prevails, my request would be “motion granted”.