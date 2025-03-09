"When you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit, and they get vaccinated.” Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.
Fired Kaiser employee who refused COVID-19 vaccination alleges religious discrimination
The former employee worked for Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.The licensed nurse was terminated in December 2021 after working at the Bicentennial Way hospital for about 21 years.
Kaiser refused religious exemption request.
June 4, 2023
A former employee of Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center contends she was subjected to religious discrimination 18 months ago when she was fired because she refused to obtain the COVID-19 vaccination.
In a lawsuit filed May 15 in Sonoma County Superior Court, Diane Turner says she was terminated in December 2021 after working at the Bicentennial Way hospital for about 21 years.
She also alleges retaliation and a failure to prevent discrimination and harassment. Turner is seeking unspecified damages.
Too Big to Fail, Too Big to Sue
The licensed nurse last worked as a patient transportation aide. She hasn’t found employment in health care, said her attorney, Alan Reinach, with the Church State Council in Westlake Village, California.
A representative from Kaiser Permanente said the Oakland-based care provider could not comment on pending litigation.
Turner’s termination date lines up with Kaiser’s announcement in October 2021 that 2,200 employees were placed on unpaid leave and faced termination because they chose not to be vaccinated.
Described by Fauci as “ideological bullshit”,
Previously, Dr. Fauci advocated “that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit, and they get vaccinated.”
Informed choice was denied.
Now we’re told by Yale Studies, brain damage and immune dysfunction following the Covid ‘vaccine’ are side effects.
The health care provider’s representative would not comment on how many employees of the Santa Rosa hospital are currently vaccinated.
Reinach said his client’s lawsuit could have been avoided if Kaiser had better addressed staff concerns about the vaccinations and understood Turner had a legitimate concern based on deeply held religious beliefs.
“The problem is, it was all done through online, impersonal back-and-forths with no opportunity to actually have a conversation with an individual,” he said.
Judging religious exemption requests
Turner, who resides in Inverness, identifies as Christian, according to Reinach, who said his client was primarily concerned because the vaccines included fetal cells or tissues.
During the initial vaccine rollout, this was a common concern among those who linked vaccinations to abortions. Health experts maintained fetal cell lines, which derive from decades-old cells, were used in early development.
Around the time vaccinations were introduced in 2021, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Washington D.C. received more than 2,700 complaints, or charges, alleging discrimination related to the vaccines.
“Many of these charges are saying ‘I’m being discriminated against because of my religious beliefs, and it just happens to involve a vaccine,” said Victor Chen, an EEOC spokesperson.
Data was collected nationwide, however, data specific to California weren’t immediately available.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated on July 26, 2021 that state employees and health care workers be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.
Perhaps this explains at least partially, the mass exodus from California during COVID…
Days later, on Aug. 5, the California Department of Public Health required health care workers who refused to be vaccinated to obtain a medical or religious exemption by Sept. 30.
Everyone knows, you couldn’t get a medical exemption. They made THAT impossible. You had to PROVE a prior, adverse reaction to ‘novel’ ingredients…
That was impossible.
According to Turner’s 16-page complaint, Kaiser granted her an exemption to its vaccination mandates in September. But, in October, it requested the matter be readdressed.
Something changed in 30 days…
Turner’s lawsuit alleges Kaiser claimed it received 25,000 requests for religious exemption from the vaccination mandate and “became suspicious” of their validity.
Became suspicious of their validity…
Maybe that’s because questions weren’t being answered, people were being forced to die alone, moms and babies were separated, PCR accuracy was uncertain, natural immunity was denied, the flu disappeared, Fauci couldn’t decide if a face mask worked or not, Congress exempted themselves from the mandates, asymptomatic infection was now the explanation for everything and some people, including myself never observed a pandemic.
“Initially, they just granted all the (requests),” Reinach said. “Then they were scrambling, ostensibly concerned there were a lot of people objecting to the vaccine for various reasons other than religion.”
Maybe people were legitimately afraid of injury or death…
Turner responded to Kaiser’s second request for information.
On Nov. 30, 2021, she was advised her exemption request was denied because it did not show it was based on a “sincerely held religious belief, observance or practice that prevents her form receiving vaccinations,” according to the complaint.
Turner, however, argues that Kaiser “lacked an objective basis to question the sincerity of Turner’s belief” and provided no means to appeal the decision or discuss the matter.
She spent the next two months communicating with supervisors, human resource officials and union representatives.
Unions were useless.
The complaint concludes: “Despite Turner’s best efforts, she was unable to ascertain whether there was anyone at the Santa Rosa Medical Center, where she worked, who was authorized to screen religious accommodation requests, or even to assist those needing help in submitting their requests.”
What credentials authorize a Kaiser employee to decide who lives or dies….
I included a few comments simply because they are shocking and demonstrate how people who refused were treated. No one cared if you were afraid, thought the shot would kill you, or had a few questions. In fact, it appeared the general consensus was “take it and if you die, oh well”.
I think it’s important we don’t forget.
I refused the jab, got fired, sued. After 3 long and very stressful years, settled out of court. The corporations and government entities who did this should be ashamed and held accountable, but sadly nothing will change.
This makes me furious all over again. Keep pushing the harms done ... we must not forget. If no one is held accountable, it will happen again