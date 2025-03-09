June 4, 2023

A former employee of Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center contends she was subjected to religious discrimination 18 months ago when she was fired because she refused to obtain the COVID-19 vaccination.

In a lawsuit filed May 15 in Sonoma County Superior Court, Diane Turner says she was terminated in December 2021 after working at the Bicentennial Way hospital for about 21 years.

She also alleges retaliation and a failure to prevent discrimination and harassment. Turner is seeking unspecified damages.