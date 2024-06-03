It used to be uncommon to see preeclampsia with preterm births resulting in NICU admissions, AND severe hypertension after delivery; BUT THIS IS THE NEW NORMAL.
The rules have been reversed, our mothers and babies are sick. And it appears NO government agency is coming for an inspection…
While our NICU remains full, the hospital cashes in.
This was a conversation held last weekend.
so sad to read it is even getting worse with mothers and newborns. The US was already at the end of the string of western countries, it seems we are now plunging into the developing countries... the banana republics... so much spent on health care, and we only get a sicker and sicker population.
Kind of like back in the 50's when doctors were recommending cigarettes. Great healthy stuff cigarettes are!!