3.2 Protection of Human Participants in Research
Stemming from the principal of respect for autonomy, respect for persons, and respect for self-determination, individuals have the right to choose whether or not to participate in research as human subject.
Nurses have a duty to question and, if necessary, to report to appropriate oversight bodies any researcher who violates participants’ rights or is involved in research that is ethically questionable, as well as to advocate for participants who wish to decline to participate or to withdraw from a study before completion.
What the NC Supreme Court Ruling Means for Nurses’ Civil Liability
Updated on September 15, 2022
Nurses in North Carolina can be sued for following physicians’ orders if these orders result in patient harm. A recent North Carolina Supreme Court decision overwrites a 90-year-old precedent, Byrd v. Marion General Hospital, which has partially shielded North Carolina nurses from liability when following doctors’ orders.
When I was seven, my father asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up? I said, "A nurse." He then proceeded to tell me all the duties...removing bedpans...bathing patients...feeding them, etc. I said that I wouldn't mind. Then he asked, "What would you do, if a doctor told you to do something that you knew was wrong?" I replied, "I wouldn't do it." Then he said in that case you wouldn't have a job. I replied, "In that case I am not going to become a nurse."
Unfortunately there are many in the medical and nursing professions who do not do any research on drugs that they are ordering or being told to give.
You're absolutely right to bring this information forward. Giving a harmful drug or at the wrong dosage does put any nurse or physician at risk. There are evil so called experts who drove these deadly protocols. They have now been exposed as frauds for lying and producing a bioweapon. The FDA and CDC need to be totally cleaned up top to bottom. They are no longer a dependable source of reliable information. That's my observation.