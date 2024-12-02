Nursing Code of Ethics

3.2 Protection of Human Participants in Research

Stemming from the principal of respect for autonomy, respect for persons, and respect for self-determination, individuals have the right to choose whether or not to participate in research as human subject.

Nurses have a duty to question and, if necessary, to report to appropriate oversight bodies any researcher who violates participants’ rights or is involved in research that is ethically questionable, as well as to advocate for participants who wish to decline to participate or to withdraw from a study before completion.