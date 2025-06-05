Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
djean111's avatar
djean111
6h

And the obverse is ridiculously true - last doctor visit, three years ago, the nurse or assistant or whatever taking the mind-numbing history (as if they use it or care) asked me what prescriptions I took. I said none. She took a deep breath, practically rolling her eyes, and asked me what medicine I took in order to have such a nice low blood pressure. Literally implying I was too old (76) to remember what a prescription is. I said oh, I just take deep breaths and try to relax when I go to a doctor, because going to a doctor always raises my blood pressure. She turned a little pink and went to the next question. Because, you know, older people cannot be well unless that wellness has been artificially induced with drugs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dee Dee and others
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
6hEdited

Cognitively dissonant cowards.

Oh, CDC abbreviation. Go figure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture