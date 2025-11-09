Harry Fisher an experienced paramedic communicates:

“Covid hits and it actually got really slow. When Covid hit the TV was saying hospitals are overwhelmed. No, hospital were not overwhelmed, we were actually really slow. A lot of people were taking naps in the ambulances, we were that kinda slow. I went into Children’s Hospitals while the TV was screaming OMG, OMG, they’re getting overrun, you can hear crickets in the Children’s Hospitals.

And then the shots rolled out and we got slammed. It was really hard when the shots rolled out. Whenever they released the shots, they started having shot lines. I got a 911 call to one of those lines, at the front of the line a younger lady just took her shot and she died. It didn’t look like an allergic reaction but a lethal arrhythmia. We packed up her body but before we left a nurse came over and said, “This is the 2nd one in 2 weeks”.

This was a miniature test of doing the right thing in Nazi German, and almost everyone failed. It’s not that dangerous in 2025 as a doctor to say these shots had terrible unintended consequences. For them not to say it now says it doesn’t take much intimidation to keep you quiet.

Harry Fisher responds:

I agree most of the world is cowardly. I don’t hate them, I just don’t trust them.

Mainstream media and journals are very corrupt, the whole process is destroyed. They can fall back on fake science. They want to be in denial. The corruption gives them the ammunition to stay in denial.

As the shots rolled out, more and more, we were seeing heart attacks, strokes, and injuries. Then we started having sicker kids who had been in their house for a long time now being exposed to germs. Then we had strange things, like new onset seizures. I would ask did you take the vaccines and the answer was yes, yes yes. I started seeing things I had never seen in my career. The seizure calls were quadruple for new onset seizures. Most paramedics will not ask if they took the Covid shots, I do.

Whatever part of your body that was weakest, it’s being attacked. I’m seeing it attack colon cancer, kidney failure, liver failure, hepatitis, jaundice, I’m seeing aortic aneurysms like I’ve never seen before in my life. It was rare then, it’s not rare today.