What Is In The Covid Vials?
Observations from a nurse
A Priest said there were aborted fetal cells in vaccines. People reported magnetism following the Covid Vax. We’re heard everything from snake venom, graphene, to DNA contamination.
We were told a set of instructions were being injected on how to make a spike protein in order for our bodies to create antibodies, so that when we met ‘the real deal’, we would be protected. Then the world was bullied into taking the shot(s).
What Is In The Covid Vials?
Please share your thoughts…
Nurse Dee
And still it is given, and taken. I recently spoke with a soon to be new father. He said his wife now entered the 2nd trimester and will be able to get a covid booster. You know, to protect her and the child. Maybe it was the sudden intake of my breath, or the look on my face, but he became angry. What I do with my old body after reading some whackos on the internet is my choice, but they listen to real doctors. :(
Why oh why would a 'real' doctor recommend vaccines for a pregnant woman?
The vile vial contains animals and people. I gather most people didn't and don't care. When most eat corpses on a bun, why would they. );