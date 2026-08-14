To answer that question, all evidence and observations point to…

YES!

My coworker nurses had family members die within hours of the shot and many got ill themselves and NO ONE CARED. In fact, they were told,

NOT RELATED!

I remember a nurse muttering after experiencing a uterine hemorrhage,

“They Don’t Care”!

Later she got REALLY ILL from ulcerative colitis and resigned…

Nurse Dee