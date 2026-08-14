Were Covid Vaccine Harms Hidden by the CDC?
Observations from a nurse
To answer that question, all evidence and observations point to…
YES!
My coworker nurses had family members die within hours of the shot and many got ill themselves and NO ONE CARED. In fact, they were told,
NOT RELATED!
I remember a nurse muttering after experiencing a uterine hemorrhage,
“They Don’t Care”!
Later she got REALLY ILL from ulcerative colitis and resigned…
Nurse Dee
When You consider that the whole plannedemic was created by psychopaths, and the for-profit corp(se)oration Most call the "government" is filled with psychopaths, too, getting paid handsomely to do the bidding of the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money), it becomes clear why They don't care. They have cremated care.
And though I might sound like a broken record, We would best obsolete that cartel's single tool to power, that allows Them to buy the things and the People to Their agendas.
Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of
thay absolutely didn't/DON'T CARE-to this very day!
"Why"(rhetorical question), because there were under no liability threat from enforcing the 💉 mandates on theor employees.
Immunity/Liability shows people & corporations for what they truly are-TYRANTS!
I new a nurse who opted for the Astra-Zeneca 💉 here in Australia whi developed a HUGE Bruse at & areiubd the arm of her injection site-she was told it was completely "normal"
They gaslighted every single individual who suffered some sort of adverse reaction & effectively told them "It's all in your head"....and toee same people who tried to use those adverse reactions as a valid reason NOT to get the follow up 💉 or booster were told "thats not a valid reason" & were still threatened with job loss should they refuse....because their EMPLOYERS had nothing to loose....they were under no threat of being held accountable for their threats & THEY KNEW IT!
Conversly, think about the "Doctors" who were supposed to honor their hippocratic oath-bit refused to give valid exemprions to save their own hides BUT were more than happy to reap the fiancial rewards from the Insurance Companies/Pharmaceutical Companies for Injecting as many people/family as possible.
The event was one big PSYOP & experiment in CONTROL! & every si gle Government entity, employee, Hospital, Police Officer , Human resource officer etc who allowed & participated in this was/will never be held responsoble for their actions.
It's absolutely disgusting & EVERY administration(regardless of Politics) is guilty.