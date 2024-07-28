Share this postWelcome to your life...dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWelcome to your life...Observations from a nurseDee DeeJul 28, 202459Share this postWelcome to your life...dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther20ShareRemember when…life was more simple and music was better?It's my own designIt's my own remorseHelp me to decideHelp me make the mostOf freedom and of pleasureNothing ever lasts foreverEverybody wants to rule the worldNostalgia for the 80’s!Subscribe59Share this postWelcome to your life...dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther20SharePreviousNext
I do not want to burst the 'happy bubble' when thinking of the past but it was just as evil but not to the same length as 2020 showed! But lived in Panama the mid 80s and saw the evil of the American Puppet Noriega!--At its peak, The Coiba Island Prison housed 3000 inmates in about 30 camps spread around the islands. “Los Desaparecidos” was the name given to the hundreds or even thousands who disappeared in Panama under dictators Omar Torrijos and Manuel Noriega, never to be seen again.----Allegedly many were taken up in helicopters and dropped in the sea, some put through stone crushers etc!?
The communism in '80s it wasn't so fun for so many, food restrictions, energy restrictions, water restrictions etc....we just changed the boot of communism with the US boot...:)