WEF & Gates-Funded Scientists Develop Mutant ‘Bird Flu’ That Rapidly Spreads in Humans with 100% Kill Rate

Frank Bergman

July 10, 2025 - 12:54 pm

A group of government-backed, globalist-funded Dutch scientists is celebrating after developing a mutant strain of “bird flu” that spreads rapidly through humans and causes agonizing death in every single mammal that becomes infected with the deadly virus.

The researchers used gain-of-function to modify the virus to jump from birds to mammals with a 100% fatality rate.

However, critics are warning that the development is another dangerous chapter in the global gain-of-function agenda.

The government-funded lab in the Netherlands has successfully engineered a mutant strain of H5N1 bird flu that spread between mammals and caused 100% mortality in lab animals, according to a peer-reviewed study.

However, the virus is designed to target all mammals, including humans, with absolute mortality.

The results of the study were published Tuesday in the Journal of General Virology.

The experiment was funded by taxpayer dollars and carried out at Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR).

The WBVR is a facility that receives financial backing from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

CEPI is an organization founded by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and funded by the Gates Foundation.

The findings have sparked outrage among watchdogs and independent researchers, who are sounding the alarm that this is yet another reckless attempt to manufacture the next “pandemic,” this time under the guise of “preparedness.”

Researchers at WBVR manipulated three strains of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1), specifically from clade 2.3.4.4b.

They then introduced the modified virus into ferrets via direct nasal dosing or co-housing.

All the ferrets exposed to the virus either died or were euthanized after reaching severe levels of neurological and respiratory distress.

“All three contact transmission ferrets (group D) reached the [humane endpoint] on 7 DPI,” the study states, referencing the point at which animals are considered too sick to continue living.

The virus was engineered using material from a red fox brain and amplified in chicken eggs.

Alarmingly, it spread to nearby ferrets without direct dosing, raising serious red flags about mammal-to-mammal transmission.

Worse, the infected animals experienced massive organ failure and brain inflammation.

They suffered with damage to the liver, pancreas, olfactory bulb, cerebrum, and even the neurons of the digestive system.

Symptoms were so extreme that neurological tremors and breathing difficulty triggered immediate euthanasia under lab protocols.

Despite the fact that the conditions involved unnatural exposure routes and concentrations unlikely to occur in the wild, researchers still used the results to sound the alarm over “zoonotic potential.”

Yet, this is a familiar narrative that often precedes global “vaccine” rollouts, mandates, and “public health emergencies.”

“Transmission between mammals was shown… which underlines the zoonotic potential of current HPAI H5N1 viruses,” the scientists concluded.

What they failed to acknowledge is whether these extreme symptoms were caused by the virus itself or by the lab’s experimental stress environment, a critical distinction that remains unanswered.

One alarming finding showed that a dangerous mutation, PB2-E627K, emerged in vivo, meaning during replication inside a live host.

This mutation is already known to enhance viral replication in mammalian cells and is a common marker in gain-of-function research.

The mutation was present in 87.6% of the liver tissue in one animal.

“Ferrets infected with H5N1-2021 PB2-627K via direct contact transmission exhibited more pronounced neurological signs,” the study stated.

These are the very same kinds of mutations that Congress, the White House, and U.S. agencies, including the FBI, Department of Energy, and CIA, have linked to the likely lab origin of COVID-19.

And yet, instead of reining in these experiments, governments appear to be doubling down.

The research was conducted in human biosafety level 3 (hBSL-3) containment, but critics say the risks extend far beyond the lab.

The study highlights a growing concern that governments are not merely preparing for the next pandemic.

Instead, they are working with globalist entities in actively engineering the very constructs they claim necessitate mass vaccination, emergency powers, and sweeping lockdowns.

With growing calls to ban gain-of-function research entirely, many are now asking why CEPI, the Gates Foundation, and WEF-linked institutions continue to bankroll experiments that could unleash the next pandemic.

