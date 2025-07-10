Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
14m

These dudes really need to get a hobby.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2m

This is just fear porn, given there are no such things as viruses (or contagion!). This is likely the cover story for when They spread toxins/poisons amongst Us.

Scoping Out the Terrain (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/scoping-out-the-terrain

A Post to Be Viral (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-post-to-be-viral

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture