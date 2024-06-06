Here’s your summer warning, new variant and LOTS OF TRAVEL have led to a rise in Covid cases right here in California. It may not be what you want to hear, but doctors say if you are up to date on your vaccines you should be OK. But if you’re not…that’s a different story.

Cases are expected to rise as people travel throughout the summer.

In California, wastewater tests show an uptick in the number of cases over the last 7 days.