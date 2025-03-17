Federal Study Calls U.S. Stillbirth Rate “Unacceptably High” and Recommends Action A National Institutes of Health report decried stillbirths as a “major public health concern” and said the nation needed to do more to address the problem through research and prevention. by Duaa EldeibMarch 23, 2023, 5 a.m. EDT Federal officials have released a bleak assessment of the country’s progress in understanding and preventing stillbirths, calling the rate “unacceptably high” and issuing a series of recommendations to reduce it through research and prevention.

What could it be?

The National Institutes of Health report, titled “Working to Address the Tragedy of Stillbirth,” mirrored findings of an investigation by ProPublica last year into the U.S. stillbirth crisis, in which more than 20,000 pregnancies every year are lost at 20 weeks or more and the expected baby is born dead.

We do not know the cause of more than 20,000 stillbirths, but boy can we splice and dice molecules!

Fancy science including alternative splicing (AS) mRNA and protein isoforms generated from the using different splice sites on a pre-messenger RNA in addition to analyzing mRNA surveillance pathways to identify pathogenic proteins capable of disrupting the regulation to compromise RNA immunity.

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adn3010

That makes sense.

ProPublica’s reporting found that a number of factors contributed to the nation’s failure to bring down the stillbirth rate: medical professionals dismissing the concerns of their pregnant patients, a lack of research and data, and too few autopsies being performed. Additionally, alarming racial disparities in stillbirth rates have compounded the crisis.

“A lack of research and data”, could that be…On Purpose?

“The extent of the problem is massive,” said Dr. Lucky Jain, who served as co-chair of the Stillbirth Working Group of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Council, which issued the report last week. “All of my life, I have maintained that what I cannot measure, I cannot improve. And so if I don’t have proper data, records, autopsy findings, genetics, the background information of why a fully formed baby died suddenly, how do I even begin improving things as a scientist?”

If the data is denied, research with conclusions is impossible. Therefore, proposing a hypothesis seems like a logical next step.

If Covid vaccines are causing fetal death, stillbirths, preeclampsia, preterm births, and Pregnancy Induced Hypertension, then not giving the Covid vaccines will drastically decrease these adverse conditions.

Other possible causes for the adverse conditions above are the flu and T dap “vaccines” given during pregnancy.

Anyone involved with this research and data collection must demonstrate NO COMPETING INTERESTS!

In other words, no ties to FAUCI or PFIZER…

The working group concluded that barriers to lowering the stillbirth rate could not be traced to one federal agency or a single state health department or local hospital, Jain said, but to problems “at every level.”

WOW, they made sure no one will ever get this data!

“The report has reinforced what you all have already been saying,” said Jain, who is chair of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine and pediatrician-in-chief at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “ProPublica has emphasized the need for an autopsy, has emphasized the need for reporting stillbirths. There’s plenty of overlap and the same type of concern that ProPublica has expressed around stillbirths.” ProPublica found that federal health agencies had not prioritized stillbirth-focused research, data collection or analysis, and that those agencies, along with state health departments, hospitals and medical providers, had done a poor job of raising awareness about stillbirth risk and prevention.

Doesn’t appear babies dying are a concerns for the health and regulatory agencies governing our country.

Although many people, including some medical providers, believe that stillbirths are inevitable, research shows that as many as 1 in 4 may be preventable.

“1 in 4 deaths may be preventable” and yet…no data, research, or autopsies. SHAME

Since they are apparently not doing their jobs to protect our youngest, I don’t mind saying, “I suspect the vaccines are playing a bigger role in adverse outcomes than pregnant women are being told”…

The newly released report, which called stillbirth “a major public health concern,” was the result of a congressional mandate that required the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a stillbirth task force. The working group was charged with examining health disparities and communities that face a higher risk of stillbirth; barriers to collecting data; the psychological impact of and treatment received after a stillbirth; and known risk factors.

They saved the best for last, “known risk factors”…like “vaccines”

Dr. Diana W. Bianchi, director of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the branch of the National Institutes of Health that led the working group, said in an email that one of the agency’s goals is to advance efforts to “better understand and ultimately prevent” stillbirths. Among its priorities, Bianchi said, is moving forward on the working group’s recommendation to create a research agenda to “develop specific, actionable approaches to prevent stillbirth.”

Another waste of zillions…it’s not that complicated, just stop giving the “vaccines” to pregnant women!

Work to implement the report’s recommendations, she said, will begin this spring and summer.

The project will take a very long time if they are not allowed to consider “vaccines” as a possible harmful agent.

In total, the working group issued 12 recommendations, the majority of which were aimed at the NIH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC spokesperson said the agency is investigating risk factors and health disparities and is considering which existing CDC projects could be used for stillbirth research, such as those that already collect data on birth defects and pregnancy risks. “Findings on factors associated with stillbirths will inform CDC’s next steps, including further research and potential prevention efforts,” the spokesperson said.

But will they have the courage?

Several of the working group’s recommendations were related to improving the quality of stillbirth data at the local, state and national levels. Specific changes included standardizing definitions, enhancing training for employees who collect data for fetal death certificates, and making it easier to amend that data when needed. One of the reasons stillbirth data often is incomplete or inaccurate is that autopsies, placental exams and genetic testing are not uniformly performed. And even if one or more of those exams are carried out and do reveal a cause of death, that critical piece of information is typically not updated in state or federal databases.

Sounds like the VERS data…complete incompetence.

ProPublica found that in 2020, placental exams were performed or planned in only 65% of stillbirth cases and autopsies were conducted or planned in less than 20% of cases. The federal report identified several of the same barriers that ProPublica had spotlighted. “Many parents report that hospital staff discouraged them from requesting an autopsy of their stillborn baby because of cost, because it might be inconclusive, or because it would disfigure the baby,” the working group concluded. “Doctors may also be worried about liability.”

Imagine, the hospital discouraging and Doctor’s being worried about liability!

The report noted that while Medicaid covers a large portion of pregnancies and births, it does not cover the cost of an autopsy. Experts previously told ProPublica that they believed an autopsy after a stillbirth should be covered as a continuation of maternal care. A spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said autopsies are not covered because they do not fall “within the definition of medical assistance established by Congress.”

Autopsies not covered by Medicaid has been laid at the feet of Congress, the self-exempt!

The working group also suggested that states could model their policies for stillbirth autopsies after policies relating to sudden infant death syndrome. Many states, which have designated SIDS as a “public health emergency,” pay for autopsies if a baby is suspected to have died of SIDS. In 2020, the number of stillbirths was 15 times the number of SIDS deaths.

They care about SIDS.

The report also addressed the devastating psychological effects of a stillbirth. Many parents withdraw from the world and are at a higher risk of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, the working group found. Those feelings may be compounded if patients are dismissed or blamed for the stillbirth.

Obtaining mental health services in our country continues to be a major challenge.

The same week that the NIH stillbirth report was released, the CDC issued a separate report on maternal mortality that found that the rate of mothers dying while pregnant or shortly after birth increased in 2021, while the rate of maternal mortality in Black women was more than double that of white women. Merkley, who last year had co-sponsored a stillbirth bill that did not ultimately pass, called for change and said one way to “stem the tide of these horrific outcomes” is to ensure that states use federal maternal health funding to implement stillbirth interventions, as he proposed doing in his legislation. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the nation’s leading organization of OB-GYNs, supports the report’s findings, particularly the need for additional research, said Dr. Christopher Zahn, ACOG’s chief of clinical practice and health equity and quality. Many stillbirths, he said, remain unexplained. https://www.propublica.org/article/stillbirths-rate-nih-cdc-prevention-research

And there you have it, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists chief of clinical practice say, “Many stillbirths, remain unexplained”.

So until we find the very difficult to obtain research that demonstrates a causative link between vaccines and adverse pregnancy outcomes,

WARP SPEED Ahead!