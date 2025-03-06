These are the current vaccine recommendations for pregnant women.
Vaccines During Pregnancy
Did you know you can protect your baby from disease during pregnancy? Getting vaccinated while you are pregnant cues your body to create protective antibodies that you can pass on to your baby. These antibodies can help protect your baby during their early months of life, before they’re able to get vaccinated themselves.
https://vaccinateyourfamily.org/which-vaccines-does-my-family-need/pregnancy/
My daughters College friend got Covid vaccine when she was 6 months pregnant the baby died in her stomach within a week She had to give birth to a still born baby because the vaccine killed it
No pregnant woman should take a vaccine when she is pregnant unless she wants to risk killing the baby in my opinion
Vaccines? No!
Choose Life instead.