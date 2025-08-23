Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susiejoy Barry's avatar
Susiejoy Barry
7hEdited

FFS - if your car is “unavoidably unsafe” in other words “not fit to drive” do you drive it? Of course not!!!

So why the bloody hell would ANYONE put an UNSAFE toxic mix in their own body, let alone in a baby’s???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
5hEdited

... unavoidably unsafe and not shown to be effective at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture