I don’t know ANYONE who was injured by a Covid shot and received a payout. In fact, everyone I know who complained of a vaccine injury was told, “not related”. Families of the dead were denied autopsies upon request.

RFK Jr. is planning on overhauling the liability shield for the vaccine manufacturers or the NVICP (National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program).

Strange how when I took my kiddos to the pediatrician many years ago, no one ever communicated that vaccines are unavoidably unsafe and that a percentage of vaccinated children will suffer injuries or death.