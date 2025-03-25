COVID-19 Vaccine: What You Need to Know
John Hopkins Medicine
9/27/24
Is natural immunity better than a vaccine?
Natural immunity is the antibody protection your body creates against a germ once you’ve been infected with it. Natural immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19 is no better than vaccine-acquired immunity, and it comes with greater risks. Studies show that natural immunity to the virus weakens over time and does so faster than immunity provided by COVID-19 vaccination.
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-what-you-need-to-know
Which is safer: Natural immunity or immunity after getting a vaccine?
Vaccines are much safer. Natural immunity happens after you get sick with a disease. But diseases can be serious — and even deadly. A vaccine protects you from a disease before it makes you sick.
https://www.hhs.gov/immunization/basics/work/prevention/index.html
Now you know why only lunatics believe any bullshit coming out of the medical community.
I blame much of today’s ignorance on television and its advertising dollars. Two to three decades of propaganda has helped also
We live in Clown world where everything from the mouth of government and big pharma, education and business is most likely gaslighting us relentlessly. I’m sick of this stupidity and deception. It’s off the charts. These psychos are going to burn eternally, and that brings me small comfort. 😢