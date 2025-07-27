Major Study Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Act as Cardiac Arrest ‘Trigger’
July 27, 2025 - 12:54 pm
A group of leading German scientists has confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are responsible for a global surge in deadly cardiac arrests.
The study found that the intracellular aggregation of spike protein subunits in heart cells plays a key role in the development of myocarditis and other related inflammatory cardiac events following vaccination.
Their findings reveal that the mRNA injections act as a “trigger” for cardiac arrests.
The new study was led by Dr. Rolf Schreckenberg and his team from Justus-Liebig University Gießen and Hannover Medical School,
Their findings were published in the renowned medical journal Frontiers in Immunology.
The researchers delved into the molecular behavior of spike proteins produced by mRNA vaccines, such as those from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
To explore how the spike proteins behave inside cells after mRNA vaccines are administered, the researchers transfected human cardiomyocytes (heart muscle cells) along with other human cell lines (HEK-293 and HeLa cells) with Pfizer/BioNTech’s BNT162b2 and Moderna’s mRNA-1273.
Their aim was to track the spike protein expression, how the proteins were processed by the cells, and the subsequent formation of protein subunits.
The team looked specifically at how the spike protein monomers were cleaved by an enzyme called furin into subunits, and then how these subunits interacted within the cells.
Both Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA “vaccines” prompted cells to produce two versions of the spike protein monomer, small protein units that initiate an immune response.
The study found that the enzyme furin efficiently cleaved these monomers into S1 subunits, the part of the spike protein known to trigger immunity.
However, there were inconsistencies with the formation of S2 subunits, another crucial component of the spike, which varied depending on the type of cell and the specific “vaccine” used.
The study then observed that within hours of receiving the injection, the spike proteins started clumping together into large, sticky aggregates inside the cells.
These aggregates were not random but followed specific patterns depending on the cell type.
This was troubling, but the findings were particularly concerning in the case of human heart cells, or cardiomyocytes.
In these heart cells, the spike protein clusters didn’t just sit idle; they caused significant disruption.
The clumped proteins hindered cell growth, triggered oxidative stress, and initiated an inflammatory response, all signs typically seen in early-stage myocarditis, a condition involving inflammation of the heart muscle.
Perhaps the most troubling discovery came when the study examined the fate of the spike protein components.
While the S1 subunit, the key piece that stimulates the immune response, was able to escape the cells and move into the surrounding environment, the other spike protein components, including the sticky aggregates, remained trapped inside the heart cells.
This raises serious questions about how the body is processing and handling these spike proteins after vaccination, particularly in susceptible individuals.
The study’s findings reveal that this mechanism serves as a trigger behind myocarditis and other cardiac events that have been reported following mRNA “vaccination.”
The research team suggests that spike protein aggregation inside heart cells is the contributing factor to deadly post-vaccination heart issues like myocarditis.
This finding is part of a growing body of research questioning the long-term effects of spike protein production and its potential impact on human health.
This study adds to the growing concerns about the potential for cardiac damage caused by mRNA “vaccines.”
“Vaccine” manufacturers and health authorities must continue to monitor these risks and ensure transparency as more data becomes available.
The need for more research into the long-term effects of these vaccines remains critical, particularly as more data emerges about their impact on different age groups and underlying health conditions.
What do people think happens, when a needle injects toxic chemicals and elements directly into the bloodstream? Doctors, in this day and age, don't seem to know that it is dangerous to insert poison into the body. They don't even know the function of the bloodstream is to carry nutrients from unprocessed healthy food to all the cells and organs in the body to NOURISH them. This will accelerate health, natural immunity, and provide energy to the human body. POISON KILLS!
Mo Murder-na’s new slogan:
"Follow your heart… straight to the ER."