Major Study Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Act as Cardiac Arrest ‘Trigger’

Frank Bergman

July 27, 2025 - 12:54 pm

A group of leading German scientists has confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are responsible for a global surge in deadly cardiac arrests.

The study found that the intracellular aggregation of spike protein subunits in heart cells plays a key role in the development of myocarditis and other related inflammatory cardiac events following vaccination.

Their findings reveal that the mRNA injections act as a “trigger” for cardiac arrests.

The new study was led by Dr. Rolf Schreckenberg and his team from Justus-Liebig University Gießen and Hannover Medical School,

Their findings were published in the renowned medical journal Frontiers in Immunology.

The researchers delved into the molecular behavior of spike proteins produced by mRNA vaccines, such as those from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

To explore how the spike proteins behave inside cells after mRNA vaccines are administered, the researchers transfected human cardiomyocytes (heart muscle cells) along with other human cell lines (HEK-293 and HeLa cells) with Pfizer/BioNTech’s BNT162b2 and Moderna’s mRNA-1273.

Their aim was to track the spike protein expression, how the proteins were processed by the cells, and the subsequent formation of protein subunits.

The team looked specifically at how the spike protein monomers were cleaved by an enzyme called furin into subunits, and then how these subunits interacted within the cells.

Both Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA “vaccines” prompted cells to produce two versions of the spike protein monomer, small protein units that initiate an immune response.

The study found that the enzyme furin efficiently cleaved these monomers into S1 subunits, the part of the spike protein known to trigger immunity.

However, there were inconsistencies with the formation of S2 subunits, another crucial component of the spike, which varied depending on the type of cell and the specific “vaccine” used.

The study then observed that within hours of receiving the injection, the spike proteins started clumping together into large, sticky aggregates inside the cells.

These aggregates were not random but followed specific patterns depending on the cell type.

This was troubling, but the findings were particularly concerning in the case of human heart cells, or cardiomyocytes.

In these heart cells, the spike protein clusters didn’t just sit idle; they caused significant disruption.

The clumped proteins hindered cell growth, triggered oxidative stress, and initiated an inflammatory response, all signs typically seen in early-stage myocarditis, a condition involving inflammation of the heart muscle.

Perhaps the most troubling discovery came when the study examined the fate of the spike protein components.

While the S1 subunit, the key piece that stimulates the immune response, was able to escape the cells and move into the surrounding environment, the other spike protein components, including the sticky aggregates, remained trapped inside the heart cells.

This raises serious questions about how the body is processing and handling these spike proteins after vaccination, particularly in susceptible individuals.

The study’s findings reveal that this mechanism serves as a trigger behind myocarditis and other cardiac events that have been reported following mRNA “vaccination.”