There is a big sign in the pharmacy section of the Safeway Grocery Store. It reads, “Save 10% on groceries with any vaccination.”

Offering a discount on groceries is taking advantage of US residents who have lost jobs, and are experiencing food and housing insecurity.

Some people might feel they must accept a vaccine in order to pay for food.

Fraud & Abuse Laws Anti-Kickback Statute [42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7b(b)] The AKS is a criminal law that prohibits the knowing and willful payment of "remuneration" to induce or reward patient referrals or the generation of business involving any item or service payable by the Federal health care programs (e.g., drugs, supplies, or health care services for Medicare or Medicaid patients). Remuneration includes anything of value and can take many forms besides cash, such as free rent, expensive hotel stays and meals, and excessive compensation for medical directorships or consultancies. In some industries, it is acceptable to reward those who refer business to you. However, in the Federal health care programs, paying for referrals is a crime. The statute covers the payers of kickbacks-those who offer or pay remuneration- as well as the recipients of kickbacks-those who solicit or receive remuneration. Each party's intent is a key element of their liability under the AKS. Criminal penalties and administrative sanctions for violating the AKS include fines, jail terms, and exclusion from participation in the Federal health care programs. Under the CMPL, physicians who pay or accept kickbacks also face penalties of up to $50,000 per kickback plus three times the amount of the remuneration. https://oig.hhs.gov/compliance/physician-education/fraud-abuse-laws/

Offering a discount on food to take ANY vaccine violates informed decision making. This predatory advertising targets the poor.

And finally if vaccines were truly safe & effective, why are financial incentives necessary …

Food for thought…

Happy July 4th!

Nurse Dee