Barbara Charis
7h

It's no surprise to read about the higher than average death rate of Americans in comparison to other countries. The processed food industry lowers the health of Americans and the Medical industry reaps the benefit. In addition, Americans over reliance on medicine has set up this scenario. Most people have no idea what happens internally, when they take drugs and vaccines. They have bought into the message that they are "Safe & Effective." which the vaccine manufacturers promote.

Kat Bro
7h

“Other countries show that investing in universal healthcare, strong safety nets, and evidence-based public health policies leads to longer, healthier lives,” says Stokes. 🙄 How many Americans are taking psych meds? How many of them are on these meds since 2020? How many of them are now suicidal because of these meds? How many are now permanently stuck taking them because it's impossible to get off them without severe side effects? How many have taken their lives? But yeah... we need MORE healthcare interventions 🤬. F&CK these people and their needless interventions.

