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djean111's avatar
djean111
5hEdited

I decided no jab from the start. Even though some of the jabbed were, and still, unbelievably, are nasty about those of us who said Nope, I just feel bad for them and sad. My trust in the medical establishment is gone away, never to return. Only something that does not need drugs, like a broken bone, could get me to a doctor again. What is scary is how the results of the jab will likely take over medical care, and enrich the perpetrators. The jab seems to be the gift that keeps on giving.

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Michael Williams's avatar
Michael Williams
4h

So those who used their brains to view the totality of what and how the Gov, media and pharma were trying to force on we the people are now supposed to feel compassion for those that followed blind 🤔

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