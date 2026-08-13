Unvaccinated People Making Room for Vaccinated Reflection
Observations from a nurse
I have personally experienced my coworkers (nurses) coming to me 'behind close doors’ and expressing their anger of being “fooled” and their current inability to ever trust healthcare again.
It’s good to consider what happened from different perspectives and understanding some did think the “vaccine” would protect others and therefore, those of us who refused were being selfish.
Stepping back with compassion to allow reflection is good.
Nurse Dee
I decided no jab from the start. Even though some of the jabbed were, and still, unbelievably, are nasty about those of us who said Nope, I just feel bad for them and sad. My trust in the medical establishment is gone away, never to return. Only something that does not need drugs, like a broken bone, could get me to a doctor again. What is scary is how the results of the jab will likely take over medical care, and enrich the perpetrators. The jab seems to be the gift that keeps on giving.
So those who used their brains to view the totality of what and how the Gov, media and pharma were trying to force on we the people are now supposed to feel compassion for those that followed blind 🤔