Under FIRE: Fauci set to return to Capitol Hill facing FELONY risk
Observations
OF-COURSE HE IS LYING!!!!!!!
Hard to imagine all they can get him on is the “Wuhan research”. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions have been injured and/or died from the Covid “vaccine”.
I continued to be amazed at the supposedly “smart” people who trust the science and ask me, “What does the science say?” when I suggest they don’t take anymore boosters.
Since when do we trust Big Pharma studies on it’s own products?
I never even SAW a pandemic!
UGH…
Nurse Dee
P.S. I finally figured out what COVID stands for-Covert Operation Vaccine Induced Death
Never was a pandemic 😷 lol.
Shame we are 6 years into this whole life altering fake medical tyranny..and few if any are held accountable.
They are are in the same club. Not much hope left for any justice here unless things radically change.
Many died from cardiac arrest at home. It is rather peculiar why Massachusetts stopped testing the dead for covid during the booster campaigns.