OF-COURSE HE IS LYING!!!!!!!

Hard to imagine all they can get him on is the “Wuhan research”. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions have been injured and/or died from the Covid “vaccine”.

I continued to be amazed at the supposedly “smart” people who trust the science and ask me, “What does the science say?” when I suggest they don’t take anymore boosters.

Since when do we trust Big Pharma studies on it’s own products?

I never even SAW a pandemic!

UGH…

Nurse Dee

P.S. I finally figured out what COVID stands for-Covert Operation Vaccine Induced Death