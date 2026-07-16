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JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
4d

Never was a pandemic 😷 lol.

Shame we are 6 years into this whole life altering fake medical tyranny..and few if any are held accountable.

They are are in the same club. Not much hope left for any justice here unless things radically change.

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Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart's avatar
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart
4d

Many died from cardiac arrest at home. It is rather peculiar why Massachusetts stopped testing the dead for covid during the booster campaigns.

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