For this condition, she has been prescribed oral antifungals, antibiotics, and steroids for weeks. Nothings is working…
These meds disrupt the GI microbiome making us more susceptible to illness and disease. The GI system is 70-80% responsible for our entire immune system.
The immune system plays a crucial role in the susceptibility, persistence, and clearance of these infections. With 70–80% of immune cells being present in the gut, there is an intricate interplay between the intestinal microbiota, the intestinal epithelial layer, and the local mucosal immune system.
We have a real need to return to natural cures and homeopathic remedies.
Unfortunately, she is unable to connect the dots between taking multiple Covid jabs and immune dysfunction because they were marketed as Safe & Effective.
Nurse Dee
The best way I've found to handle yeast infections is to use echinaccea and goldenseal combo as well as restricting sugar aaaaand sugar added foods. I'm a retired Delivery room nurse and this always worked .
It's her body trying to keep her healthy. The body wants the toxic mess in it, out of it. The body thinks better out than in.
When my daughter was a baby I was distressed over face breaking out. I took her to the doctors to be told by the doctors that "babies just do that. Babies develop eczema.". Yeah, vax babies develop eczema if their healthy bodies are working properly to get the toxic mess that was injected in them out of them. I wonder how much unvaxed Amish babies develop eczema or even unvaxed adults develop eczema.
I was young and dumb and vaxed my poor kids. At the time I was upset by her appearance as I felt I had a new beautiful baby and wanted to take her out. I still don't like some of her baby pictures because of it, but now I think I am happy her body was working so well to get that toxic mess out of her.