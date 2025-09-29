For this condition, she has been prescribed oral antifungals, antibiotics, and steroids for weeks. Nothings is working…

These meds disrupt the GI microbiome making us more susceptible to illness and disease. The GI system is 70-80% responsible for our entire immune system.

The immune system plays a crucial role in the susceptibility, persistence, and clearance of these infections. With 70–80% of immune cells being present in the gut, there is an intricate interplay between the intestinal microbiota, the intestinal epithelial layer, and the local mucosal immune system.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8001875/#:~:text=The%20immune%20system%20plays%20a,the%20local%20mucosal%20immune%20system.

We have a real need to return to natural cures and homeopathic remedies.

Unfortunately, she is unable to connect the dots between taking multiple Covid jabs and immune dysfunction because they were marketed as Safe & Effective.

Nurse Dee