Angelena
2h

The best way I've found to handle yeast infections is to use echinaccea and goldenseal combo as well as restricting sugar aaaaand sugar added foods. I'm a retired Delivery room nurse and this always worked .

Dee
2h

It's her body trying to keep her healthy. The body wants the toxic mess in it, out of it. The body thinks better out than in.

When my daughter was a baby I was distressed over face breaking out. I took her to the doctors to be told by the doctors that "babies just do that. Babies develop eczema.". Yeah, vax babies develop eczema if their healthy bodies are working properly to get the toxic mess that was injected in them out of them. I wonder how much unvaxed Amish babies develop eczema or even unvaxed adults develop eczema.

I was young and dumb and vaxed my poor kids. At the time I was upset by her appearance as I felt I had a new beautiful baby and wanted to take her out. I still don't like some of her baby pictures because of it, but now I think I am happy her body was working so well to get that toxic mess out of her.

