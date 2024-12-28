A secret cost cutting campaign has been uncovered targeting children with autism.
The cost has skyrocketed due to a four fold increase in autism within the past 20 years from 1:150 to1:36 current autism rate- blaming it on greater awareness and improved screening.
United Healthcare saw a 22 Billion dollar net profit last year alone.
Is anyone else not buying the reason(s) given for a rise in autism…?
Nurse Dee
Discussion about this post
No posts
One of the “blessings “ from the Covid hoax is beginning to question and recognize that the medical community ( as an arm of Pharma) are putting all kinds of toxic materials in our bodies. We have cooperated with this action through our ignorance and unquestioning of what we culturally were raised to respect; doctors! Now we get to visit PA’s ( 99% of the time) who are NOT MEDICAL DOCTORS!
We must exercise our own judgment and research to ultimately be willing to say NO MORE.
The children and adults who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder have been poisoned. The autism diagnosis might be from a biological source. Yet, I am also looking at our corrupt pharmaceutical industry. What have been learning about the history of vaccination is criminal. Vaccines are neither safe or effective. I also think we have too much crap in our food, as well as our health and beauty products. I am also against stratospheric aerosol injections (chemtrails). I just had to rant.