Regarding her conversations with RFK Jr. prior to her nomination period:

“He was excited about my priorities, restoring trust, transforming public health infrastructure, modernizing the agency, preparing for the next pandemic, we had some productive engagement about the technological innovations that I wanted to bring to the CDC. I was enthusiastic and I believe he was as well”.

You cannot restore public trust and prepare for the next pandemic at the same time. How about admission of wrong doing during the “Covid Pandemic” and avoiding anything like that from every happening again. The measure (lockdowns, social distancing, masking) were harmful and according to Fauci, “the six foot rule sort of just appeared”.

Most of the nurses I work with are disgusted and traumatized from the experience, don’t want to talk about it and NO ONE was offered ANY debriefing. What they did was wrong and an obvious cover-up for another more nefarious agenda. Everything they did from delayed 911 response to rolling out new drugs, forcing people to die alone and separating moms and babies at birth, increased suffering and death.

As far as the comment about “technological innovations”, no thank-you. There were thermal temperature sensors attached to computers taking pictures of people at every hospital door. No one ever explained where they came from or where they went.

I want to add, after working at several hospitals as a front door temperature checker, I never observed ONE elevated temperature among the population/visitors/staff entering the hospital(s) during the so called “pandemic”.

Restoring trust maybe impossible…

Nurse Dee