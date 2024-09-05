Share this postTry as they might, they could not take my souldee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTry as they might, they could not take my soulObservationsDee DeeSep 05, 202421Share this postTry as they might, they could not take my souldee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7ShareThey wanted our soul…A Priest once said to me, “It is unwise to place one’s will above conscience.”Saying no to the Covid vaccine was both my will and conscience.Thank-you God for saving my soul.Subscribe21Share this postTry as they might, they could not take my souldee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7SharePrevious
Amen.
Thank you Dee Dee 🙏
Nurse Dee, I feel the same way. Husband and I never once considered taking the jab (although I was happy to invest in the companies involved---until I felt besmirched by owning Pfizer and dumped the stock 3/22) --have concluded that surely the only reason we escaped even the thought was God's merciful, loving, and intentional "hand"--as in, He has yet work for us both to do, work for which we need strong bodies, minds and souls.