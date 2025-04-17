A Pandemic of Fear

“If you live in fear, you’re already dead”.

It was reported by both our medical experts, politicians and media that SARS-CoV-2, a novel coronavirus, had crossed from bats to humans in a wet seafood market, in Wuhan, China December 2019. By March, 2020, the virus had made its journey to Washington State. This is when the daily terror campaign began. The internet released gruesome images and daily fatalities, that rose exponentially each day. We were told the virus invaded through the lungs and caused blood clots, leading to death. Pictures and videos were posted on the internet of Chinese citizens falling down in the streets. X-ray images flashed of blood filled lungs. We watched horrific videos of Chinese officials wearing hazmat suits, spraying disinfectant in the streets. We also saw videos of these same officials, welding doors shut. We heard the screams. We were shown pictures of large hospitals being erected in China, with prison barred windows. We were told this was a highly contagious, respiratory virus and many would die. Suddenly there was a shortage of toilet paper and masks. People were directed to stay at home, socially distance, avoid crowds, wear masks, and report neighbors who violated the orders. Schools and businesses shut down, except those specified as ‘too big to fail’, (Walmart, Lowes, Target, Home Depot, etc...) The mask orders came from Dr. Anthony Fauci, our leading medical expert. He appeared on the news almost daily and was inconsistent. He couldn’t decide if masks worked or not, in “stopping the spread”. When he settled on the former, a new industry was born; designer face masks. A campaign rolled out quickly including slogans such as, “We Care”, “We’re All in This Together” and “The New Normal”. Big “X’s” appeared on supermarket floors, telling us where to stand. The safe, social distancing specification was determined to be 6 feet. The situation appeared dire. There was nothing left to do but wait. So we waited and waited, and waited.

Instead of mass illness, what appeared was fear. We were confronted with our mortality. The media went on a blitzkrieg frenzy, saturating the internet daily with death tolls flashing in large numbers. Images of overflowing hospital beds and distraught nurses flooded the scene. The result was terror, especially in the elderly. From the beginning, it was reported this virus disproportionately targeted the elderly. No explanation was given. No one asked or could answer how the virus was so well understood, yet simultaneously novel. We were discouraged from asking questions and told to trust the authorities. We were told to ignore reports of gain of function studies, being performed in Wuhan. Possible links to funding were quickly discounted. We were informed China denied the World Health Organization access for an investigation. The response from our world leaders and leading institutions was silence. Anyone who questioned the science was denounced, eyed suspiciously, threatened, ridiculed, and ostracized. Most people blindly submitted to the mandates, giving the authorities; the benefit of a doubt. We watched as country after country joined hands by endorsing “the measures”. Before long, the planet was on lock down. Entire economies were destroyed, schools shut down, and lives were ruined. Renters were told they need not pay, further worsening the plight of the man in the middle. Zoom exploded onto the scene and it seemed everyone was now, “working from home”.

A frightening world emerged filled with plexiglass, face shields, and thermal thermometers, that took pictures. No one could answer if our data was stored. Cognitive abilities plummeted, while fear and suspicion grew. Some of the fear was toward the world’s elite, governments and/or the pharmaceutical industry; but mostly, we feared each other. A division occurred that had not previously existed. People divided themselves into two camps, those who believed in the narrative and those who did not. Anyone who asked questions was placed in the second group. Because the government and media was on the side of the first, the targeted group became the second. Threats were issued subliminally and explicitly. The entire pandemic became the fault of those that questioned the measures. This became a pandemic of the “unvaccinated”. Rumors emerged with videos of Covid Concentration Camps in Australia and China. The division between family and friends worsened. People argued about the effectiveness of masks and screamed senselessly at each other. Most people wore the mask because it was the easiest thing to do. Complicity became the inward response to the outside pressure. I witnessed people wearing face shields on top of surgical masks, while driving a car, alone. An acquaintance told me while hiking, “I wear the mask to show solidarity with the movement”. It appeared people were confused regarding the political nature of this virus. Rational conversation was shut down because everyone had their own truth. Most people simply repeated what was on the news. We were told, to not comply was selfish; the good of the whole outweighed individual freedom. A new concept of asymptomatic spread was adopted. In other words, even if you weren’t outwardly sick, you could sill harbor the virus and give it to grandma. “Save Grandma” became a slogan. Fear, anxiety, and anger emerged as the predominate emotions, during the days of the pandemic. The social construct between people was decimated by the measures. We were unable to gather in groups or share smiles. Tragically, to this day, family relationships remain fractured and society has yet to recover.

Trust in medicine has been lost. Not one person or institution has been held responsible for the countless lives that were destroyed. We’re told to, Put Covid Behind Us and Move On without accountability. Politicians remain exceptionally tight-lipped, while mass suffering continues. No one knows how long it will take for truth and accountability to emerge, but one thing is certain,

until that day arrives, trust in medicine remains lost.