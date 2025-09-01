Trump Demands Truth on Covid ‘Vaccines’: ‘ I Want the Answer, and I Want It NOW’

Frank Bergman

September 1, 2025 - 3:12 pm

President Donald Trump has demanded that “vaccine” makers provide him with real data regarding the safety of Covid mRNA injections that were rolled out for public use under the Biden administration.

In a Monday morning post on Truth Social, Trump called for pharmaceutical companies to hand over the data showing the alleged success of their “various Covid drugs.”

“It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs,” Trump wrote.

“Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives.

“Others disagree!” he added..

Trump continued by warning Big Pharma that he wants the truth about the “vaccines” immediately.

“With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW,” the president said.

Trump explained that the only information shown to him by major drug companies shows the mRNA injections were “a miracle.”

He added that the “vaccines” makers claim their shots have been showing “extraordinary” results.

However, Trump demanded to know why none of this data has been made public if it genuinely shows the “vaccines” were a “great” success.

“They never seem to show those results to the public. Why not???” he asked.

“They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others.

“I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!”

Trump finished his post by writing:

“I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as ‘BRILLIANT’ as many say it was.

