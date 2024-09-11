September 11, 2024 by David Jones

A tragic incident unfolded on a Florida high school football field when a senior player collapsed during a game and later died, marking the seventh death of a young athlete in the sport within the past month. Chance Gainer, a senior cornerback at Port St. Joe High School, was nearing his 18th birthday when he suddenly collapsed just before halftime during a game against Liberty County High School in Bristol, Florida.

Gainer had been actively participating in the game, running towards a play on the opposite side of the field when he fell, according to Tim Davis, the athletic director and vice principal of Port St. Joe. Davis described the incident as sudden, with Gainer unexpectedly falling to the ground.

Immediately after the incident, coaches rushed onto the field and called for medical assistance. Gainer was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Gainer had been having an impressive season, scoring a 70-yard touchdown earlier in the game and returning a kickoff 83 yards for a score the previous week. Despite the tragic incident, the game continued, ending in a 28-0 victory for Port St. Joe. The devastating news of Gainer’s death was shared with his teammates after the game.

The aftermath of the incident was described as heartbreaking by Davis, with parents rushing onto the field to comfort their children. In the wake of the tragedy, a gathering of family, friends, and school employees took place at the school to show support for Gainer’s grieving family.

Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton praised Gainer, describing him as a remarkable athlete and a beloved teammate. Norton highlighted Gainer’s exceptional character, stating that his warmth and genuineness drew people to him. Gainer, an honor student, had been considering attending Vanderbilt University and had recently visited the campus.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support Gainer’s family during this difficult time. The fundraiser described Gainer as not only a star athlete but also a well-loved classmate. As of Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised nearly $65,000 of its $75,000 goal.

Gainer’s death is the latest in a series of high school football player deaths across the country. The National Federation of State High School Associations reported that six student-athletes had died in the past month, with two deaths resulting from severe head injuries and four from heart issues.