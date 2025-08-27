Top Oncologist: Turbo Cancers Surging in Unborn Babies of Covid-Vaxxed Mothers

Frank Bergman

August 26, 2025 - 12:54 pm

One of the world’s leading oncologists is sounding the alarm about a devastating surge in “turbo cancers” among the unborn babies of women who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The bombshell warning from world-renowned oncologist Dr. William Makis has sent shockwaves through the medical freedom community.

During an interview with Alex Jones on Infowars, Makis documents an unprecedented explosion in “turbo cancers” beginning just months after the Covid mRNA injections were first rolled out in early.

Makis, who runs one of the largest and most successful cancer clinics in the world, has compiled extensive evidence from prestigious medical studies and front-line clinical observations.

The findings reveal an exponential rise in aggressive cancers among young people.

According to Makis, oncologists are still seeing a growing “tsunami” of turbo cancers emerging in the Covid-vaccinated.

However, perhaps the most disturbing discovery to date is the surge in deadly turbo cancers developing in utero among unborn babies whose mothers received the shots while pregnant.

Makis notes that doctors, mainstream scientists, and corporate media outlets are all reporting global surges in cancers.

However, he warns that they are all “trying to find blame” despite evidence linking the cases to mRNA injections.

He explains that the most accurate information on the links between cancers of Covid shots is found in the insurance industry data.

Makis accurately notes that data on excess mortality shows cancer-related deaths surging since early 2021.

According to Makis, the mRNA “vaccines” spread all over the body, even passing from a mother to her unborn child.

He asserts that this is triggering deadly immune disorders and cancers in fetuses.

Since 2021, doctors worldwide have been reporting cancers that grow and spread at an alarming rate.

Tumors once considered treatable are now recurring or metastasizing within weeks.

Patients as young as their teens and twenties are being diagnosed with aggressive cancers that used to take decades to develop.

In some cases, oncologists are reporting that seemingly healthy patients are dying within a week of being diagnosed with turbo cancer.

Makis highlights peer-reviewed data showing:

• A marked rise in rare and fast-acting cancers among young adults.

• Increased reports of placental cancers and stillbirths linked to mothers injected during pregnancy.

• Evidence of immune system collapse in vaccinated individuals, removing the body’s natural defenses against cancer cell growth.

Equally alarming, Makis says proven cancer therapies are being deliberately suppressed by Big Pharma and government regulators.

Natural and low-cost treatments with documented efficacy have been sidelined, while the pharmaceutical industry pushes ever-costlier drugs.

The issue is locking patients into a cycle of dependency and profit.

According to Makis, this is no accident.

He argues the explosion of cancers following mass vaccination aligns with a carefully orchestrated agenda of sterilization and depopulation, dressed up as “public health.”

Despite the overwhelming signals, legacy media and health authorities around the world have ignored the crisis.

In many cases, so-called “fact-checkers” have gone to great lengths to cover up the deadly phenomenon.

Instead, they continue to push additional “booster” shots, even as data shows that repeated mRNA injections may accelerate cancer risk.

Makis insists the evidence is no longer anecdotal; it is systemic and undeniable.

Cancer registries across highly vaccinated countries show alarming spikes in incidence and mortality rates, with no explanation offered beyond “mystery causes.”

Dr. Makis’s findings dovetail with broader research on the “Cascade of Harms” caused by mRNA technology, from genetic dysregulation to immune collapse and fertility destruction.

Taken together, the evidence points to a devastating conclusion that the mRNA “vaccine” rollout was not just a public health failure, but a premeditated act of biological warfare against humanity.