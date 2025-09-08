Top Liberal Radio Host Comes Clean: ‘I Should Have Never Got That Damn Covid Shot’

Frank Bergman

September 8, 2025 - 3:12 pm

Popular liberal radio host and Democratic Party darling Lenard McKelvey, aka Charlamagne, has made a confession to his listeners about his thoughts on Covid “vaccines.”

Charlamagne shocked his audience after revealing that he has suffered ongoing chest pain since receiving the Covid “vaccine” and admitted he regrets taking the shot.

The exchange happened live on New York City’s Power 105.1 FM “The Breakfast Club” during the popular “Get It Off Your Chest” segment.

A caller, identified as James from North Carolina, phoned in to blast Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling him unfit to speak on public health.

“He is in no position to be telling people anything about health. I mean, he can’t — have y’all heard how he breathes?” James said, taking a swipe at Kennedy’s voice condition.

The caller insisted vaccines were essential, saying: “Vaccines are important because it builds up an immunity to your system whenever you get those shots for whatever the illness is.”

But the hosts weren’t buying it.

Charlamagne, the show’s lead host and a longtime Democrat supporter, immediately pushed back.

In the 2020 election, Charlamagne famously interviewed Joe Biden.

Biden stunned Democrats and their corporate media allies when he said in the interview that if African Americans did not vote for him, they are “not black.”

“I understand the vaccine hesitancy, though, especially amongst black people,” Charlamagne said.

Co-host Jess Hilarious agreed, adding that there are better ways to protect health than rolling up a sleeve for every new shot.

“There are natural ways to boost your immunity, though,” she said.

“A vaccine is not the only way to do that.

“You got to really be careful about the things that you’re putting in your body.

“You got to do research on all that stuff. It’s a new vaccine every few months, every year, and then you find out after it’s being recalled.”

Then Charlamagne dropped the bombshell.

“I ain’t going to lie. Every time I have chest pain now, I be like, ‘Man, I should have never got that damn Covid shot,’” he admitted.

“I had no cardiovascular issues until I got that goddamn Covid shot.”

Co-host DJ Envy also weighed in, blasting the government and corporations for forcing people into the jab.

“[They] kind of forced us to get the Covid shot. Right,” Envy said.

“We didn’t have an option if we wanted to continue to work, which sucks.”

Charlamagne stopped short of outright blaming the “vaccine” for his ongoing health issues but made it clear he hasn’t been the same since.

“I’m just saying when I think about, you know, things, the changes that I’ve had over the last five years, that was a big one, getting that vaccine,” he said.

The stunning admission underscores the broader skepticism surrounding Covid shots, even among high-profile Democrats.

It comes just as HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has launched investigations into “vaccine” safety.

Kennedy also told Congress that pediatricians are financially incentivized to push vaccines on children, often throwing families out of practices if they resist.

RFK Jr. has also pledged a first-of-its-kind federal report examining how many deaths were caused by the Covid injections, promising families transparency after years of cover-ups.

For Charlamagne and millions of Americans like him, those answers can’t come soon enough.

