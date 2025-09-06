Top Japanese Scientists Demand Ban on mRNA ‘Vaccines’ as Global Deaths Surge

Frank Bergman

September 5, 2025 - 12:54 pm

A team of Japan’s leading medical experts is calling for an immediate ban on Covid mRNA injections and experimental self-replicating “replicon” saRNA “vaccines” as excess deaths and deadly diseases continue surging among the “vaccinated” globally.

The renowned scientists are warning that these products were rushed to market without proper testing.

Dr. Jun Ueda, joined by renowned oncologist Dr. Masanori Fukushima and other top Japanese scientists, is sounding the alarm as the “vaccines” are now linked to a surge in excess deaths, injuries, and deadly diseases worldwide.

The team has published a blistering critique of how regulators approved and sustained Pfizer, Moderna, and the self-amplifying mRNA vaccine ARCT-154 (marketed as Kostaive) in Japan.

In their paper, the team says these injections were approved under traditional vaccine rules that skipped the kind of rigorous studies normally required for gene-therapy products.

They argue that the shots should have undergone advanced trials, including biodistribution, genotoxicity, and long-term risk evaluations.

The scientists warn that the so-called “vaccines” should never have been authorized under such lenient standards.

As a result, they are demanding that the injections be withdrawn from the market immediately.

The paper identifies five critical failures by regulators and health officials:

Regulatory gaps: Covid genetic shots were treated like conventional vaccines despite behaving more like gene therapies.

Crucial long-term safety testing was never conducted.

Lack of transparency: Japan’s own adverse-event tallies documented surging cases of myocarditis and sudden deaths, but after 2021, public reporting was scaled back.

Most cases were written off as “indeterminable,” with very few autopsies performed.

Effectiveness in question: Data reviewed by the advisory board showed no lasting protection.

Platform risks: Japan’s new self-amplifying saRNA “vaccine” (Kostaive) was approved merely for being “not worse” than mRNA shots.

However, this means that regulators were effectively rubber-stamping the same dangers.

Early post-marketing deaths have already been reported, yet the rollout continues.

Policy remedy: The authors conclude the evidence is overwhelming and demand that all mRNA and saRNA shots be pulled from the market immediately pending an independent review.

Yet, despite all of the major concerns, the red flags were ignored.

The scientists warn that regulators deliberately avoided classifying these shots as gene therapies, which would have forced deeper safety evaluations, stricter surveillance, and longer-term follow-up.

They also note glaring data access problems: age- and sex-stratified safety reports that were once available disappeared after 2021, leaving independent researchers unable to fully verify risks.

Most damningly, the experts say the Japanese government approved ARCT-154/Kostaive replicon injections with virtually no platform-specific safety evaluation.

This decision sent shockwaves through the scientific community, considering that the injections are the world’s first mass-deployed saRNA “vaccine.”

Dr. Ueda and the team argue that regulators worldwide, not just in Japan, repeated the same mistakes.

They bowed to political and corporate pressure to push novel, poorly tested platforms onto the public.

This mass “vaccination” has had dire consequences on the global population.

This is not simply a Japanese problem, they argue.

This is a global regulatory failure that has cost lives and will continue to do so unless approvals are revoked.

They point to soaring excess mortality rates among heavily “vaccinated” nations as evidence that the alarm can no longer be ignored.

While critics will dismiss the findings as controversial, the timing could not be more sensitive.

In the U.S., pressure is building on federal health agencies after whistleblowers and researchers, including MIT’s Retsef Levi, have demanded a fresh review of Covid “vaccine” safety.

https://slaynews.com/news/top-japanese-scientists-demand-ban-mrna-vaccines-global-deaths-surge/