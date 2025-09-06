Top Japanese Scientists Demand Ban on mRNA ‘Vaccines’ as Global Deaths Surge
September 5, 2025 - 12:54 pm
A team of Japan’s leading medical experts is calling for an immediate ban on Covid mRNA injections and experimental self-replicating “replicon” saRNA “vaccines” as excess deaths and deadly diseases continue surging among the “vaccinated” globally.
The renowned scientists are warning that these products were rushed to market without proper testing.
Dr. Jun Ueda, joined by renowned oncologist Dr. Masanori Fukushima and other top Japanese scientists, is sounding the alarm as the “vaccines” are now linked to a surge in excess deaths, injuries, and deadly diseases worldwide.
The team has published a blistering critique of how regulators approved and sustained Pfizer, Moderna, and the self-amplifying mRNA vaccine ARCT-154 (marketed as Kostaive) in Japan.
In their paper, the team says these injections were approved under traditional vaccine rules that skipped the kind of rigorous studies normally required for gene-therapy products.
They argue that the shots should have undergone advanced trials, including biodistribution, genotoxicity, and long-term risk evaluations.
The scientists warn that the so-called “vaccines” should never have been authorized under such lenient standards.
As a result, they are demanding that the injections be withdrawn from the market immediately.
The paper identifies five critical failures by regulators and health officials:
Regulatory gaps: Covid genetic shots were treated like conventional vaccines despite behaving more like gene therapies.
Crucial long-term safety testing was never conducted.
Lack of transparency: Japan’s own adverse-event tallies documented surging cases of myocarditis and sudden deaths, but after 2021, public reporting was scaled back.
Most cases were written off as “indeterminable,” with very few autopsies performed.
Effectiveness in question: Data reviewed by the advisory board showed no lasting protection.
Platform risks: Japan’s new self-amplifying saRNA “vaccine” (Kostaive) was approved merely for being “not worse” than mRNA shots.
However, this means that regulators were effectively rubber-stamping the same dangers.
Early post-marketing deaths have already been reported, yet the rollout continues.
Policy remedy: The authors conclude the evidence is overwhelming and demand that all mRNA and saRNA shots be pulled from the market immediately pending an independent review.
Yet, despite all of the major concerns, the red flags were ignored.
The scientists warn that regulators deliberately avoided classifying these shots as gene therapies, which would have forced deeper safety evaluations, stricter surveillance, and longer-term follow-up.
They also note glaring data access problems: age- and sex-stratified safety reports that were once available disappeared after 2021, leaving independent researchers unable to fully verify risks.
Most damningly, the experts say the Japanese government approved ARCT-154/Kostaive replicon injections with virtually no platform-specific safety evaluation.
This decision sent shockwaves through the scientific community, considering that the injections are the world’s first mass-deployed saRNA “vaccine.”
Dr. Ueda and the team argue that regulators worldwide, not just in Japan, repeated the same mistakes.
They bowed to political and corporate pressure to push novel, poorly tested platforms onto the public.
This mass “vaccination” has had dire consequences on the global population.
This is not simply a Japanese problem, they argue.
This is a global regulatory failure that has cost lives and will continue to do so unless approvals are revoked.
They point to soaring excess mortality rates among heavily “vaccinated” nations as evidence that the alarm can no longer be ignored.
While critics will dismiss the findings as controversial, the timing could not be more sensitive.
In the U.S., pressure is building on federal health agencies after whistleblowers and researchers, including MIT’s Retsef Levi, have demanded a fresh review of Covid “vaccine” safety.
This goes beyond greed….it’s bloody evil and shocking to realize how many people are OK with just following orders and killing innocent people, for what reason I’d like to know.
Once the dust settles, pretty sure we’ll hear again how no one knew what was going on…
"This goes beyond greed….it’s bloody evil and shocking to realize how many people are OK with just following orders and killing innocent people, for what reason I’d like to know."...
To understand how institutional silence becomes sustainable, we must look beyond policy and into psychology. Three thinkers—Hannah Arendt, Albert Bandura, and Dietrich Bonhoeffer—offer powerful insights into how ordinary people become complicit in systems that harm, exclude, or erase. Their work helps explain why silence persists, even when injustice is visible.
### Hannah Arendt — The Banality of Evil
Arendt’s central idea is that evil doesn’t always come from hatred or cruelty. It often comes from **thoughtlessness**—from people who stop thinking for themselves and simply follow orders, routines, or norms.
She observed this in the case of Adolf Eichmann, a Nazi official who organized mass deportations. He wasn’t a monster. He was disturbingly ordinary. He didn’t act out of deep malice, but out of **blind obedience and lack of moral reflection**.
For Arendt, evil becomes possible when individuals lose their ability to judge, question, or resist. They become passive agents of destructive systems. Silence, in this context, is not just absence—it’s **compliance without thought**.
### Albert Bandura — Moral Disengagement
Bandura explains how people commit unethical acts without feeling guilt. They do this by **disconnecting their actions from their own moral standards**—using psychological tricks to avoid responsibility.
He identifies several mechanisms:
- **Excusing harm** (“It wasn’t that bad.”)
- **Blaming others** (“I was just following orders.”)
- **Minimizing consequences** (“No one really got hurt.”)
- **Dehumanizing victims** (“They deserved it.”)
These strategies allow people to participate in wrongdoing while preserving a sense of innocence. In institutional settings, this leads to **systemic silence**: harm is done, but no one feels responsible. Everyone is involved, but no one is accountable.
### Dietrich Bonhoeffer — The Dangerous Power of Stupidity
Bonhoeffer goes further. He argues that **stupidity is more dangerous than evil**, because stupid people can be manipulated to do harm while refusing to listen, reflect, or change.
For him, stupidity isn’t about lack of intelligence. It’s about **giving up independent thought**—often under pressure from propaganda, groupthink, or authority. It’s a moral failure, not a mental one.
Bonhoeffer warns that you can’t fix this with facts or arguments. The only cure is **restoring personal autonomy and critical thinking**. Until that happens, stupidity becomes a tool for power—allowing systems to silence dissent and normalize injustice.
Well, lucky Canadians can try out the Replicon virus cure for themselves when it arrives soon in your mail boxes - I think your one is provided by Bill Gates and Gavi: FluMist like N.fowleri? Get this wrong, every air breathing living species on our planet dies.
If there is no such thing as viruses, then injecting one up your nose, so that there is, makes absolutely no sense to me whatsoever, especially when it is a Replicon and you don't know what it will do in your brain - if/when you last had one.
N. fowleri. This microorganism travels through the nasal passage and breaks through the bony cribriform plate – which separates the nose and the brain – to enter the olfactory bulb. This is a direct line to the brain. There, it shifts into full trophozoite mode (its feeding form) and begins to break down cells.
It's called the "brain-eating amoeba" for a reason. Once inside the brain, N. fowleri wraps itself around neurons and glial cells and digests them (phagocytosis), and releases enzymes that dissolve cell membranes and connections between cells. This then triggers oxidative stress and cell lysis (exploding of cells), as well as an extreme inflammatory response from immune cells.
This infection, known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), causing severe inflammation and tissue damage as the brain is flooded with white blood cells and cytokines. Ultimately, it rapidly leads to severe meningitis, encephalitis and edema – brain swelling – that causes coma and usually results in death with seven to 10 days.
AND NOW we have
The FDA just approved Astra Zeneca’s needle-free FluMist (Self Replicating) vaccine for self-administration at home, and the company will start mailing this live vaccine to homes across the country for the 2025-2026 flu season.
Ideally a flu vaccine should prevent infection AND prevent hospitalization and death, both of which are higher in the very young and the very old. But FluMist is not even approved for those most likely to have complications from the flu - children under 2 and people over 65. And for adults 50 - 64 years of age, the company admits FluMist fails to even prevent febrile illness.
by Mary Talley Bowden MD
Bill Gates’ Covid ‘Replicon’ mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause ‘Severe Blood Abnormalities’ in 93% of Recipients Dr. William Makis MD
In other words, nobody knows if FluMist is safe to put up your nose or what happens if it travels through the nasal passage and breaks through the bony cribriform plate – which separates the nose and the brain (like Long Covid) – to enter the olfactory bulb. This is a direct line to the brain like N. fowleri, or that FluMist being a Replicon virus, it deliberately nasally replicates into everyone it comes into contact with, across all populations without your knowledge, which only my free salt water nasal flush might prevent.
This being one of the effects of blowing FluMist or FluVax up your nose: Spontaneous Intracranial Hypotension Years after COVID-19 Vaccination
Refractory Positional Headaches Prompt Imaging
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 22
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recently I became aware of a vaccinated friend my age who developed positional headaches years after the shots. The headaches were nearly gone while laying flat with marked worsening in pain on sitting and standing. It became so bad over several months, hospitalization was required using a special bed to put the head lower than the body. In the hospital he suffered a seizure then rapidly progressed to intracranial hemorrhage and obtundation.
In the absence of head trauma, neurosurgery, cervical disease disease, I wondered if this unusual condition has been described with COVID-19 vaccines.
"It is conceivable the Spike protein could erode the delicate venous-cerebrospinal fluid connections and allow leakage of CSF into the venous pool".