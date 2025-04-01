Tonight a blistering review from Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s top vaccine regulator suddenly resigning his post after being told to step down or be fired. In his resignation letter, Dr. Peter Marks took aim at Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said he was hoping to work with Kennedy on his concerns about vaccinations. But it has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the secretary, rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies.
All this while measles surges throughout the country, with now more than 500 confirmed cases. The CDC says 97% are with the unvaccinated or unknown status.
“When you point a finger at someone, there are three more pointing back at you.”
Lies, vaccine injuries and death.
