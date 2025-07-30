Top Epidemiologist Issues Alert Over Deadly ‘mRNA Triple Threat’

Frank Bergman

July 30, 2025 - 12:54 pm

A world-renowned epidemiologist has issued an explosive alert over what he calls an “mRNA triple threat,” warning the public that the mass Covid “vaccine” campaign has led to “genetic collapse, instant biological damage, and the pet vector danger.”

In an eye-opening appearance on The Daily Pulse with Maria Zeee, epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher exposed alarming, underreported dangers tied to the global mRNA “vaccine” agenda.

From profound genetic disruptions in the vaccine-injured to disturbing new biomarker data in young, healthy adults, Hulscher’s findings paint a concerning picture about the potential long-term effects of these vaccines.

Even more unsettling, the silent rollout of self-amplifying mRNA injections for pets, potentially shedding harmful genetic material to humans, adds another layer of risk that has largely escaped public attention.

Hulscher raised the alarm about this “mRNA triple threat” during his interview with Zeee.

Following the interview, Hulscher published the scientific evidence to support his warning in a Substack post.

In his recent study, titled “Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination,” Hulscher and his team uncovered thousands of dysregulated genes in those suffering from vaccine injuries.

Among these were genes responsible for cancer suppression, genomic stability, immune regulation, and mitochondrial energy production.

The study strongly suggests that this molecular chaos is likely contributing to the emergence of cardiovascular, neurological, and oncogenic disorders in “vaccinated” individuals.

The implications are severe, Hulscher reveals.

What we are seeing is not just isolated cases, but a systemic failure in the molecular machinery of the body.

The Covid mRNA “vaccines” are triggering long-term disruptions in the genetic makeup of those affected, possibly setting the stage for cancers and other serious diseases.

Hulscher’s findings don’t stop with the vaccine-injured.

In another disturbing discovery, a new study in young adults aged 20-30 revealed severe biological abnormalities just 48 hours after receiving an mRNA “booster” injection.

Within hours of healthy young adults receiving mRNA “boosters,” scientists found:

D-Dimer Spikes: A sign of dangerous clotting activity that could lead to severe complications, including stroke or heart attack.

Lymphocyte Drop: This represents immune suppression, potentially leaving individuals more vulnerable to infections.

CRP Surge: Elevated C-reactive protein levels signal systemic inflammation, a key marker of chronic disease and immune system dysfunction.

These results further confirm that even young, healthy individuals can experience severe and potentially irreversible biological changes within days of receiving the vaccine.

It’s no longer just about the rare, severe adverse events; these are widespread disruptions that could have profound long-term effects on public health.

Perhaps the most shocking revelation in Hulscher’s research is the quiet rollout of self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) “vaccines” for pets.

As Slay News has previously reported, samRNA shots are also known as “replicon vaccines.”

After a person receives the injection, the “replicon vaccines” can create more mRNA inside the body.

They essentially turn the body into an mRNA “vaccine” factory.

Approved by the USDA, Merck’s Nobivac NXT “vaccine” for cats and dogs raises serious concerns about both animal and human safety.

These “vaccines,” which have not undergone proper safety testing, introduce a whole new level of risk.

The dangers are manifold:

Shedding: Pets injected with samRNA “vaccines” may shed synthetic antigens and RNA into their human owners through their breath, saliva, or other bodily fluids. This opens the door to unintended transmission of genetically modified material.

Long-Term Genetic Damage: Just like in humans, these self-amplifying “vaccines” could cause genetic damage in pets, damage that might be passed on to humans they interact with.

Recombination with Wild Viruses: The “vaccines” could potentially recombine with wild viruses, leading to the creation of dangerous new pathogens that could spark the next pandemic.

This rollout of self-amplifying RNA “vaccines” is an uncontrolled genetic experiment, one that is being carried out without the consent of the public, pet owners, or even the animals involved.

The consequences of this reckless approach could be far-reaching, and we may not even realize the true extent of the damage until it’s too late.

Hulscher’s alarming findings paint a disturbing picture of a global mRNA experiment gone wrong.

From genetic disruptions in “vaccine” recipients to the dangerous and largely unnoticed introduction of samRNA vaccines for pets, the risks are clear, and they go far beyond what we have been told.

It is time for governments, public health officials, and the scientific community to acknowledge these dangers and reassess the global “vaccine” strategy.

We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to these risks while pushing forward with policies that may cause irreversible harm to both humans and animals.

The need for transparency, further investigation, and caution has never been greater.

As the evidence piles up, we must demand accountability and a halt to these dangerous experiments before the consequences become irreversible.

