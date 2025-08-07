Top Doctor: RFK Jr Just Triggered the End of mRNA ‘Vaccines’

Frank Bergman

August 7, 2025 - 12:22 pm

A leading American pathologist has praised Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for putting into motion the “worldwide” collapse of mRNA “vaccines.”

As Slay News reported, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has canceled 22 mRNA “vaccine” development contracts after experts confirmed they are “ineffective” and “prolong pandemics.”

The move will save taxpayers around $500 million and protect Americans from the risk of death and injuries caused by the injections.

It marks a major shift in vaccine strategy from the federal government.

The announcement, made Tuesday, follows a comprehensive internal review and a growing body of evidence indicating that the mRNA “vaccines,” widely promoted during the COVID-19 pandemic, fail to effectively combat upper respiratory infections like Covid and the flu.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the change in a video statement, saying:

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted.”

According to Kennedy, the mRNA “vaccines,” developed under the government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), have proven ineffective against evolving respiratory viruses and fail to provide long-lasting protection.

In a video explaining the decision, Kennedy emphasized the serious risks posed by mRNA “vaccines,” pointing out that not only do they fail to protect against viruses like Covid and the flu, but they can also contribute to viral mutations.

This phenomenon, known as “antigenic shift,” occurs when vaccines inadvertently encourage new mutations, potentially prolonging pandemics as the virus constantly adapts to escape the vaccine’s effects.

Kennedy pointed specifically to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which infected millions of individuals, including those who had received the mRNA injections.

“The [mRNA] vaccine [platform] paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics,” Kennedy noted, adding that the same risks apply to the flu virus as well.

“As the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine, millions of people, maybe even you or someone you know, caught the Omicron variant despite being vaccinated.

“That’s because a single mutation can make mRNA ‘vaccines’ ineffective.”

After concluding that mRNA shots prolong pandemics, encourage mutations, and are ineffective against respiratory viruses, Kennedy declared:

“mRNA technology poses more risk than benefits for these respiratory viruses.”

The move is a major blow for large pharmaceutical companies that were hoping to continue making massive profits from mRNA technology.

Big Pharma firms such as Pfizer and Moderna were planning to develop mRNA “vaccines” to be used for countless diseases.

Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole told Steve Bannon that Kennedy’s defunding of mRNA “vaccine” technology “is a bombshell.”

He noted that the impact of the move will be felt “worldwide.”

According to Dr. Cole, the move by RFK Jr. has triggered the beginning of the end for mRNA technology.

“When the money isn’t there, these are going to fizzle,” Cole explained.

By pulling the plug on funding for the technology, Kennedy collapsed the mRNA empire.

While the news is good for the American people, vaccine pushers, the corporate media, and their Big Pharma sponsors are in panic mode.

Many have resorted to pushing the false narratives that Covid mRNA “vaccines” saved millions of lives and “slowed the pandemic.”

Vaccine scientist Professor Peter Hotez responded to the news in a statement, saying:

“The US government is turning its back on an mRNA platform technology that saved 3.2 million American lives during the pandemic and is our best chance for vaccines against new and emerging pandemic threats.”

Vaccinologist and multi-millionaire beneficiary of his own rotavirus vaccine patent, Paul Offit, claimed it was a “sad day for science.”