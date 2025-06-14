Lie 1: The vaccines are safe & effective.
People died after injection and the shots did not stop the spread.
Lie 2: The vaccines cannot lead to long-term effects.
It’s been 5 years and many of the vaccinated are still struggling with long covid and other serious NEW aliments diagnosed after the shot(s).
Lie 3: You can’t get COVID-19 from the vaccines.
The injected displayed respiratory symptoms within hours that spread to those around them.
Lie 4: I’ve already had COVID-19, so I need to get vaccinated.
If you have natural immunity, you don’t need artificial immunity; especially from a shot that requires boosting every 3-4 months.
Lie 5: People with underlying conditions should get vaccinated.
We used to protect the immunocompromised.
Lie 6. People with suppressed immune systems should get vaccinated.
This concept was protected in the past through doctor-patient privilege.
Lie 7: The COVID-19 vaccines will not alter your DNA.
Anything injected into human blood with foreign RNA encapsulated inside lipid nanoparticles can adversely effect DNA.
Lie 8: If you get vaccinated, it cannot make you infertile.
Long term studies are currently being conducted…
Lie 9: If I’m pregnant or breastfeeding, I should get vaccinated.
There were never any safety trials involving pregnant or lactating women.
Lie 10: I need to get vaccinated because I’m young and healthy.
Long-term natural immunity is the gold standard by providing individual protection to the young and healthy, as well as fostering herd immunity.
Prior to Covid, if a person was “asymptomatic”, they were considered healthy, not an infectious disease spreader.
Put ‘em together and what have you got? Disappearance of the flu…
I have three sisters (multi-vaxxed) they all have cancers, two after the vaxx started the all belive in #6, I have told them they are weakening there immune system but the just shrug.
The truth: Vaccines are major stresses on the Immune system...They wipe it out and don't strengthen it. The Vaccine Manufacturer's LIED, when they said that vaccine's created more immunity..and our government took an industry's message as the truth...The money and perks the government received from the vaccine industry permitted deadly and defective products to remain in the marketplace. The vaccine makers had been deluged with many multi-million dollar lawsuits, because of the injuries and deaths its vaccines had caused, but our government passed The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and took away all its liability for injuries and deaths. If our government had any integrity...it would have put the vaccine industry out of business.