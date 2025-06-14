Dee’s Substack

Donald Wood
4h

I have three sisters (multi-vaxxed) they all have cancers, two after the vaxx started the all belive in #6, I have told them they are weakening there immune system but the just shrug.

Barbara Charis
4h

The truth: Vaccines are major stresses on the Immune system...They wipe it out and don't strengthen it. The Vaccine Manufacturer's LIED, when they said that vaccine's created more immunity..and our government took an industry's message as the truth...The money and perks the government received from the vaccine industry permitted deadly and defective products to remain in the marketplace. The vaccine makers had been deluged with many multi-million dollar lawsuits, because of the injuries and deaths its vaccines had caused, but our government passed The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and took away all its liability for injuries and deaths. If our government had any integrity...it would have put the vaccine industry out of business.

