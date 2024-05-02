To be, or not to be (from Hamlet)
William Shakespeare
To be, or not to be: that is the question: Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, Or to take arms against a sea of troubles, And by opposing end them? To die: to sleep;
Please share your thoughts regarding how you made the decision To Take It or Not…
Sub&Support, Thank-you. Nurse Dee
Aha... yes Shakespeare... one of my favorite quotes. Timeless and so.... appropriate now.
😃HILARIOUS!! PURE GOLD!!