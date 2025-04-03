I went to the pharmacy and picked up a prescription. There was a green sticker on the bottle labeled, “Pneumonia”. I asked the pharmacist, “What does the green sticker mean?” She responded, “You need your pneumonia shot”. I asked, “How do you know?”……The pharmacist explained how they check the state vaccine database and receive their recommendations.
I found this shocking especially since they are always late filling prescriptions and appear chronically short-staffed.
But, they find time for that!
I smiled and ended with, “You may notice, I need them all.”
Walking away it occurred to me, I don’t remember signing a waiver relinquishing the privacy of my vaccine status to any local pharmacy…
Do you?
Discussion about this post
No posts
they were doing the same thing last summer (2024) at Walmart pharmacy (stickers & Vax to-do lists) but abruptly stopped in the Fall (2024.) I would remove the sticker and adhere it to the countertop in front of the pharmacist without saying a word.
praying for God’s help eliminating the prescription.
For them, privacy and human rights don't hold a candle to $!
It's right in our faces, the bronze serpent idol on the pole to worship⚕️see the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament Bible chapter 21. They have always wanted our money, and maybe always wanted us dead.
Thanks for continuing to fight Dee Dee!