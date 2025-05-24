Here is a case study from this week. It appears there is the possibility of a positive correlation between the number of shots and severity of outcome. This also suggests the damage continues over several years.
This mother had no previous health conditions.
It’s getting harder to ignore and yet, the silence continues…
Great post again! I remember reading on an Israeli citizen forum a comment by a young woman who had just been seen by her gynecologist. After the exam, he remarked "I see you haven't been vaccinated."
"How did you know?" she asked
He said, 'Your female organs are healthy and intact. Every vaccinated woman has rapidly aged organs, similar to women in their 50s and 60s."
The jabbed will not help us as they can't even admit the horror to themselves (lest they have a nervous breakdown). We are pretty much on our own, although the truth is starting to trickle.