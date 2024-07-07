What I wanted to say, “You mean the largest scam in history that brainwashed the human species into taking a jab for a pandemic we never saw in the name of population reduction so a few globalists could profit…THAT Covid”?
What I actually said, “Ummm, It’s become endemic?”
I think I flunked the test…
depends who you tested for LOL. If you tested for a commission to keep your licence you did good. if you tested for me, hm, well, I would let you pass, because you did not upset the brain washed - and I think it is hopeless to try and un-wash them. We need these people that release cult members and un-member them !
That's It!