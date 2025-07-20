John Waters is a thinker, talker and writer

“I’m deeply alarmed by the global situation.

The power structure in the world is a pyramid. At the top are these invisible agents. Maybe we’re talking about very rich families, the banker cartel or Satanism.

Almost in the middle of the night, one spring day in late February 2020, we all went to bed in a Democratic Civilization and woke up in a Totalitarian State.

Covid was not about Covid. Covid was about everything else except Covid.

Covid was not about your health, Covid was about your wealth.

It’s an illusion to think you can do this by top down power.

They need the people on some level to acquiesce.

It’s like some force in the world has decided, look we could do this much better from our own point of view. If we were to go back to the beginning, scratch the system, rebuild everything to our liking, as we might have constructed in the first place.

That’s my instinct about what’s happening.

Certainly we have reached or crossed a moment of rupture in our civilization. There are very clear signs that it is almost deliberately being demolished with a view to build something else.

I actually don’t think it will work. I think it will fail. My great fear is that in failing, it will destroy the world as we know it ”.