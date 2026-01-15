When I asked how does the Covid ‘vaccine’ work they said the mRNA has instructions on how to make the spike protein, goes into the cells and replicates. Next, the immune system mounts a response with antibodies.

My FIRST reaction was “sounds like cancer”.

They never said how the replication turns off.

Where are they now who said, “We care”?

“Go on, take the money and run”…

Nurse Dee