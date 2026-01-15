They Said It Was Safe. Then the Cancer Rates Rose.
Observations from a nurse
When I asked how does the Covid ‘vaccine’ work they said the mRNA has instructions on how to make the spike protein, goes into the cells and replicates. Next, the immune system mounts a response with antibodies.
My FIRST reaction was “sounds like cancer”.
They never said how the replication turns off.
Where are they now who said, “We care”?
“Go on, take the money and run”…
Nurse Dee
Mark Crispin Miller post has “a lot” of died suddenly in it. https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-080?r=gjogf&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web We are approaching the 5 year anniversary of when the mass vaccinations began. So there’s a good chance that cancer and sudden death will increase dramatically.
All of this, All of what the reptilians have done is so evil that there is no adequate thing to say that can be said in public.